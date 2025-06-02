ESET Names Ryan Grant as Country Manager, US and Canada

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that Ryan Grant has been promoted to Country Manager for US and Canada, effective June 1. Reporting to Palo Balaj, Chief Business Officer at ESET, Grant will provide leadership across sales and marketing functions, lead team development and market engagement, support operational alignment with ESET’s global headquarters, and represent ESET’s North America business.

“As ESET evolves to meet the complex challenges of today’s cybersecurity landscape, strong, forward-thinking leadership in our regional markets is more important than ever,” said Balaj. “North America is vital for ESET’s global growth, and having visionary leadership at the helm is essential to realizing its potential. Ryan has demonstrated a clear vision, a deep understanding of our partners and customers, and an ability to lead with both strategy and precision. Ryan’s appointment as Country Manager for the US and Canada ensures North America is not only aligned with our global direction, but also well-positioned for continued success.”

“ESET North America is experiencing a moment of transformation, and I am incredibly honored by the opportunity to lead the company during this critical phase of growth,” said Grant. “It’s an exciting time to step into this role as we deepen our global integration and sharpen our focus on innovation, integrations and delivering results for SMBs, enterprises and the partner community. I look forward to working closely with our leadership teams across the US and Canada to expand our sales, marketing, partnerships, and brand awareness initiatives to ensure ESET is a vendor of choice for companies demanding next-level threat intelligence, EDR/XDR solutions and MDR services.”

Since joining ESET North America in 2021, Grant has been instrumental in transforming the company’s channel business and brand awareness with end users – most recently serving as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Working alongside Bob Bonneau, Country Manager for ESET Canada, Grant has unified ESET’s U.S. and Canada sales and marketing teams, including enterprise, distribution, managed service provider (MSP), national service provider (NSP), value-added reseller (VAR), and retail segments. Bonneau will continue reporting to Grant with this appointment.

In order to drive brand recognition and loyalty with customers, Grant has ramped up ESET’s direct touch team to develop local experts and ensure a strong presence across North America. He also collaborated closely with ESET’s global leadership to bring ESET World to the United States for the first time in over a decade earlier this year. Taking place at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, ESET World 2025 brought together leading experts, technologists, enterprises, government, and industry professionals from around the globe to discuss the latest cyber threats, innovations, regulations, and cutting-edge research facing attendees.

Focused on channel partner feedback, Grant has also worked with the North America marketing team to launch new campaigns and go-to-market programs that boost lead generation and support sales across ESET’s full portfolio. This unified approach ensures that channel partners have seamless access to the technical, sales, and marketing resources they need to grow and pursue opportunities in areas like enterprise, threat intelligence, services, and cyber insurance. ESET has also continued to enhance its partner program and implement forward-thinking technologies and strategies. He has focused on identifying and empowering ESET’s most engaged partners while launching targeted incentives to drive brand loyalty and participation. At the same time, he’s expanded the channel ecosystem through focused partner recruitment, particularly among MSPs and MSSPs.

Prior to his current position, Grant joined ESET from Ingram Micro, where he spent more than two decades leading the VMware, Dell and Integrated Solutions business units. Before that, Grant served as vice president, advance solutions, with responsibility for more than $2B in annual revenue and oversight of 125 associates focused on sales, vendor management, marketing and purchasing.

To learn more about ESET’s partner program, visit https://www.eset.com/us/partnernow/.

