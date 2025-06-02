New Independent Review Paper Strengthens Therapeutic Rationale for Artelo’s FABP Inhibitor Program in Anxiety and Depression

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatological or neurological conditions, today welcomed the publication of a comprehensive review in Neurobiology of Disease, titled “Fatty acid binding proteins and their involvement in anxiety and mood disorders,” that underscores the therapeutic potential of Fatty Acid Binding Protein (FABP) inhibitors in treating mood and anxiety disorders.

The peer-reviewed article was co-authored by Doctor Steven Laviolette, Professor in the Schulich School of Medicine along with other researchers from the University of Western Ontario, Canada, details extensive preclinical evidence supporting FABP5, FABP3, and FABP7 as key regulators of lipid trafficking, neuroinflammatory signaling, and endocannabinoid tone — mechanisms critically involved in the pathophysiology of anxiety and depression.

“We believe this paper provides compelling evidence that inhibition of FABP5 can significantly elevate anandamide levels, modulate stress-related neurocircuits, and produce robust anxiety-reducing and antidepressant effects without the cognitive side effects typically seen with current standard of care,” said Gregory D. Gorgas, Chief Executive Officer at Artelo Biosciences. “These findings add to the growing body of research supporting FABPs as promising targets for the treatment of wide array of neuropsychiatric conditions.”

Artelo’s proprietary FABP inhibitor platform, including its clinical-stage candidate ART26.12 as well as several back-up and follow-on leads from the same chemical series, selectively targets FABP5 and are designed to elevate endogenous anandamide and related lipid signaling molecules. A Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose study in nearly 50 healthy volunteers with ART26.12 has completed enrollment with data announcements expected this quarter. Artelo also expects to report results from a food effect study with ART26.12 this summer.

About ART26.12

ART26.12, Artelo’s lead FABP5 inhibitor, is being developed as a novel, peripherally acting, non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic. Data from the first Phase 1 trial with ART26.12 is anticipated in Q2 2025. The initial clinical development planned is for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). FABPs are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids important to normal cellular function. FABP is overexpressed and associated with abnormal lipid signaling in several pathologies. In addition to ART26.12 in CIPN, Artelo’s extensive library of small molecule inhibitors of FABPs has shown therapeutic promise for the treatment of certain cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, psoriasis, and anxiety disorders.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the Company applies leading-edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com