Power That Never Quits: ECHO Inc. Champions the Future of Industrial Power

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECHO Incorporated, a trusted name in professional-grade outdoor power equipment for more than 50 years, announces today the movement of legacy Shindaiwa mobile, diesel generators and welders into the ECHO brand family as ECHO Industrial Power Equipment (IPE). ECHO IPE offers premium prime power for the industries that demand the best in mobile, rugged solutions.

While the ECHO IPE name is new, the generators and welders it represents have 20 years of proven performance in North America. And with more than 800,000 units sold globally, these products are well-known for their durability, reliability and ease of use across construction, oil & gas, mining, telecom, disaster response and entertainment industries.

“ECHO IPE is engineered with the realities of industrial work in mind – where professionals need power that performs every time,” said Wayne Thomsen, vice president of marketing and product management at ECHO Incorporated. “For decades, the performance of these generators and welders has been trusted for some of the world’s most challenging environments. Now, it’s backed by ECHO’s U.S. support, well-established distribution and deep investment in product innovation.”

To support its industrial power equipment business, ECHO has also debuted a new section on the website for industrial customers to explore product specs, request demos and connect with the ECHO IPE team.









What Sets ECHO IPE Apart

Rugged & Dependable

In industries where downtime is increasingly costly, ECHO IPE is engineered for durability, reliability and fuel efficiency. Key features of ECHO IPE work in tandem to maximize uptime. A compact enclosure features heavy-gauge panels that reduce vibration, resist damage and hold up to the harshest job site conditions. Built-in overload protection and efficient engines also help optimize fuel use under variable conditions.

Versatile Power for Maximum Productivity

A rarity in the industrial power sector, ECHO IPE generators give customers simultaneous access to dual-voltage, single-phase and three-phase current – no external transformers required. This state-of-the-art Simul-Phase™ technology is a game-changer for job sites juggling multiple power needs, from remote construction sites to emergency disaster zones.

Service You Can Count On

ECHO IPE is engineered for simplicity – a user-friendly interface allows customers to see all critical information at a glance and straightforward product design make setup and maintenance easy. Comprehensive warranties, service agreements and a skilled nationwide support network ensure speedy access to parts and expert assistance. And thanks to ECHO’s strong U.S.-based distribution infrastructure and large on-hand inventory, customers can also count on faster delivery and greater uptime.

This same service-first approach makes ECHO IPE a smart choice for rental providers and fleet managers, where fast deployment, durability across multiple users and simplified maintenance are critical to keeping jobs on track and equipment moving.

Other Standout Features

Ultra-Quiet Operation: Noise is controlled thanks to insulated panels, a tuned muffler and airflow design that reduces sound. DGK180F/P (180kVA) generator models run at just 65dBA under full load— quiet enough to hold normal conversation.

Field-First Functionality: Included auxiliary tank compatibility extends runtime for longer shifts and remote deployments. The DGK125FP and DGK180FP models offer paralleling capability to ensure redundancy in critical applications and enable scalable power delivery.

Smart Power, Lower Impact: All models meet EPA Tier 4 Final standards. The DGK70F, DGK125F and DGK180F models feature S.E.T. Smart Emissions Technology™ for added protection during light or underloaded operation.

Safety First: Built-in thermal relays, lockable voltage selectors and engine protections safeguard people and equipment.

With generator models ranging from the compact DGK7F (7kVA) to the high-capacity DGK180F/P (180kVA), ECHO is delivering scalable, dependable performance – proven in the most volatile environments and now backed by the full power of ECHO.

To learn more or to request a demo, visit https://echo-usa.com/industrial-power or contact the ECHO IPE team at ipesales@echo-usa.com

About ECHO Industrial Power Equipment

ECHO Industrial Power Equipment (IPE) is the industrial-grade power division of ECHO Incorporated, a trusted name in professional-grade outdoor power tools for more than 50 years. Designed for the scalable and high-performance needs of oil & gas, mining, disaster relief, telecom and entertainment job sites, ECHO IPE includes a portfolio of rugged, quiet, mobile diesel-powered generators and welders. Backed by ECHO’s nationwide support network and legacy of reliability, ECHO IPE delivers power that never quits – wherever the job takes you. ECHO IPE is available in North America through verified dealers. Learn more at echo-usa.com/industrial-power and follow us on social media for news and product updates at linkedin.com/company/echousa.

