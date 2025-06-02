Pacvue Expands to Discovery Commerce with TikTok Shop & Advertising Integration

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue , the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement, today announced the integration of TikTok Shop and Shop Ads into its commerce SaaS solution. Enterprise brands and agencies can now manage their TikTok Shop account operations and advertising through Pacvue’s comprehensive platform, offering a unified view of performance across commerce channels. This integration effort goes beyond just enterprise capabilities, also empowering SMB sellers to expand their ecommerce strategy to TikTok Shop through Helium 10, a Pacvue company. The new integration enables brands and sellers of all sizes to manage their shoppable social campaign strategies, tap into new audiences and optimize performance with Pacvue’s advanced features and tools.

“Pacvue is a leading platform that seamlessly integrates layers of TikTok Shop and TikTok Shop Ads alongside advanced retail media and commerce activations for 100+ global marketplaces,” said Sunava Dutta, Chief Product Officer at Pacvue. “Brands and agencies are now empowered to unlock the massive potential of discovery commerce, receive 360° insights across their digital presence and gain a significant advantage in the rapidly evolving commerce landscape.”

This integration of TikTok Shop and TikTok Shop Ads, combined with Pacvue's existing retail media and commerce activation capabilities, provides a central hub for launching, optimizing and tracking advertising efforts.

For emerging brands and SMBs, Helium 10 , a Pacvue company, delivers the most accessible and powerful way to expand existing ecommerce operations to TikTok Shop. For the first time, sellers will have access to listing tools, financial reporting solutions and inventory management with creator discovery within one subscription through Helium 10.

“At Helium 10, we’re empowering entrepreneurs worldwide to start, grow and scale their ecommerce businesses, and we’re thrilled to announce that sellers can now expand their ecommerce operations to TikTok Shop directly through Helium 10,” said Zoe Lu, EVP at Helium 10. “Pacvue and Helium 10 can deliver increased sales and revenue, a competitive advantage and data-driven insights to track how campaigns are performing. And we’re excited to bring the power of TikTok Shop to more users.”

Key features of the integration include:

TikTok Shop Setup & Management: Pacvue and Helium 10 offer a seamless TikTok Shop setup directly within the platform, featuring centralized inventory management and leveraging existing marketplace inventory data.

Pacvue and Helium 10 offer a seamless TikTok Shop setup directly within the platform, featuring centralized inventory management and leveraging existing marketplace inventory data. TikTok Shop Ads Creation & Management: End-to-end campaign creation, management and optimization for TikTok Shop Ads with access to Pacvue’s advanced tools and capabilities enabling cross-channel consistency.

End-to-end campaign creation, management and optimization for TikTok Shop Ads with access to Pacvue’s advanced tools and capabilities enabling cross-channel consistency. Unified Platform Integration: Holistic management of TikTok Shops and Ads within the same platform used to manage advertising and operations for other marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Target and 100+ other global retailers.



Together, Pacvue and Helium 10 offer solutions for brands looking to join TikTok Shop for businesses of every size, all powered by one fully integrated commerce operating system trusted by over 70,000+ brands and agencies and a community of 2M+ Chrome extension users.

To learn more about Pacvue’s TikTok integration and to book a demo, visit: https://pacvue.com/book-a-demo/ .

About Pacvue:

Pacvue is the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement. The company’s first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Backed by a global team of experts, Pacvue works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. With the incorporation of Pacvue’s enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. Founded in 2018, their global presence includes locations in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.pacvue.com.