Transfix Expands Modal Capabilities to Include Flatbed Across Spot and Contract Lanes

NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transfix today announced the expansion of its pricing capabilities to now include flatbed for both spot and contract freight. This marks a major milestone as Transfix can now support customers across the industry's most critical truckload modes—dry van, reefer, and flatbed—delivering broader access to capacity and streamlined pricing solutions.

For flatbed shipments, customers will benefit from Transfix’s deep industry expertise in pricing strategies that account for factors like equipment scarcity, and project-based shipment clusters. Brokers can now better navigate dynamic market complexities and secure the right rates with confidence.

The addition of flatbed coverage has been highly anticipated by customers, many of whom have been requesting more versatile solutions to meet the demands of complex freight movements. With this expansion, brokers can now leverage Transfix’s technology to confidently price and source flatbed shipments with the same reliability and precision they’ve come to expect for dry van and reefer moves.

“We’re excited to bring our flatbed offering to market and meet a longstanding request from our customers,” said Jonathan Salama, Transfix CEO & Co-founder. “By supporting spot and contract pricing for flatbed, we’re expanding our ability to deliver smarter, faster solutions across an even wider range of transportation needs to prepare the industry for dynamic market conditions, especially ahead of the evolving tariffs conversation.”

The flatbed pricing expansion builds on the momentum of Transfix’s latest innovations, such as the launch of its RFP Workflow Tool, which helps freight brokers automate and manage their contract bidding processes with real-time rates across multiple modes.

To learn more about how Transfix can help you move freight smarter across dry van, reefer, and now flatbed, visit transfix.io/get-started.

About Transfix

Transfix, Inc. is a freight technology leader dedicated to empowering brokers and 3PLs with innovative AI-driven pricing and load management solutions. Our Custom Rate Prediction Suite delivers tailored, highly accurate spot and contract rate forecasts, streamlined RFP workflows, and automated bidding tools that save time and improve margins. With over a decade of brokerage expertise and a commitment to data privacy, Transfix provides real-time insights and custom models that give brokers a competitive edge while ensuring their data remains proprietary. Transform your operations with the trusted partner in freight technology.

