Ignitis Group concluded a EUR 60 million financing agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 2 June 2025 it has signed a financing agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for a loan of EUR 60 million (hereinafter – the Loan), which will be used by its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis” to develop a public EV fast charging network in the Baltics.

The Loan is granted for a period of 10 years. The other terms and conditions of the Loan are standard for corporate financing.

The Loan will finance the installation of up to 600 EV fast charging stations across Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia by the end of 2027. The project investments are estimated at around EUR 76 million. Additionally, the Group secured the right to a grant of up to EUR 3.78 million under the Connecting Europe Facility's programme Transport Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility.

The Group is developing the leading EV charging network in the Baltic states with a priority to expand its public EV fast charging network. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the Group had 1,286 EV charging points installed across the Baltic states. In 2024, 4.6 GWh of electricity was consumed for charging at Ignitis ON network across all Baltic states.

The information provided in this notification does not affect the Group’s 2025 Adjusted EBITDA and Investment guidance.



