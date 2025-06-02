Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Founder, Chairman & CEO buys more shares in NAT

Monday, June 2, 2025
Dear Shareholders and Investors,
Founder, Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, has today bought 100.000 shares at $2.70 per share.
Following this transaction, the Hansson family owns 9,400,000 shares – being the largest private shareholder group in the company.
For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.
Sincerely,
Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm
Contacts:
Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391
Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171