Mediafly Enhances AI Revenue Enablement Suite with Appinium Acquisition

CHICAGO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediafly , the revenue enablement company, announces the acquisition of Appinium , the top learning management system in the Salesforce AppExchange. The deal closed in April and all Appinium employees and executives have joined Mediafly. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

The sales enablement market is rapidly evolving to address challenges faced by sales and marketing teams, including misalignment, content overload, poor tech adoption, data silos and difficulty measuring effectiveness. Unified platforms, especially those driven by AI, can simplify workflows, boost user adoption, foster better alignment between departments, improve sales efficiency and ensure the delivery of relevant, timely content to prospects.

Mediafly’s AI-driven platform is used daily by top B2B go-to-market teams to engage buyers, prepare sellers, quantify value and continuously optimize sales team performance. The platform features enterprise functionality, including robust user management and permissioning, stringent brand governance, effortless personalization, seamless data integration and reliable security. Mediafly customers include ADP, Adobe, Heineken, Honeywell, Nestle and TransUnion.

Appinium is a 100% native-to-Salesforce learning management system that empowers companies and partners to leverage content (video, e-learning, audio, PDFs, etc.) seamlessly throughout marketing, sales, enablement, training and support. Using Agentic AI, customers can leverage consumption data and Salesforce outcome data to predict and drive behaviors. And because it’s native, the entire administration, user experience and data collection stays within Salesforce. Appinium customers include Cellebrite, FICO, Hire Heroes and Mitsubishi.

This acquisition plays a foundational role in Mediafly’s agentic AI-supported revenue enablement vision: a world in which intelligent agents collaborate with sales teams to analyze content engagement, recommend training, surface next-best actions and streamline execution, enhancing revenue enablement by amplifying the skills, behavior and performance of every rep. The combined platform delivers four core capabilities:

Revenue Enablement: Arm sellers with personalized content and skill-building programs, while AI agents analyze performance and surface tools, messaging or learning.

Learning Enablement: Create and deliver employee, partner and customer learning experiences directly inside Salesforce. Intelligent agents will soon recommend upskilling paths based on rep behavior and deal outcomes.

Marketing Intelligence: Track real-time engagement with video and interactive content to better understand buying signals. Mediafly’s Automation as a Service vision brings these insights into automated campaign optimization and sales coaching.

Service Enablement: Enhance post-sale success with interactive video content and smart support workflows, allowing agents to automate knowledge delivery based on case context and customer behavior.

“The acquisition is about more than expanding our product – it creates depth with an intelligent agent layer on top of the content and learning that fuels modern sales teams,” said Miles Nurse, CPO of Mediafly. “With Appinium, we can unify enablement, content and AI-driven insights in a single workflow, allowing businesses to move from insight to action, and eventually automation.”

“Appinium is the number one Salesforce-native LMS in the AppExchange,” said Steve Jacobson at Appinium. “The acquisition is a great outcome for our customers, who will benefit from a comprehensive Mediafly platform that consolidates marketing, sales, service and learning data in a single solution to empower revenue professionals with the content they need, when they need it.”

“By acquiring Appinium, we have strengthened our platform and secured our position as the leading revenue enablement platform for CRM users,” said Bill Walsh, CEO of Mediafly. “It also accelerates our path to autonomous workflows by providing the fuel (data) and context (CRM-native workflows) for agents to act intelligently. It moves us from ‘content delivery’ to autonomous performance enablement, allowing revenue professionals to focus on customers and deals.”

About Mediafly

Mediafly is the revenue enablement company market-facing teams rely on to plan, predict, coach, and engage at the highest levels. Our integrated platform empowers sellers to lead with value, managers to coach at scale, leaders to forecast with confidence — and buyers to interact through personalized, content experiences. In today’s complex, unpredictable market, top revenue teams worldwide, including PepsiCo, Nestle, Databricks, Honeywell, and Sealed Air, turn to Mediafly to accelerate pipeline growth and close more deals faster. To learn more, visit www.mediafly.com .

About Appinium

Appinium is a native Salesforce application designed to streamline content delivery and engagement across various business functions, including marketing, sales, service, and learning. By integrating directly within the Salesforce ecosystem, Appinium enables organizations to manage and track multimedia content—such as videos, webinars, and interactive training materials—without relying on external platforms www.appinium.com