Sparinvest SICAV suspenderer handel med alle afdelinger

Under henvisning til Nasdaq Copenhagens regler for udstedere af investeringsbeviser skal Sparinvest S.A. hermed på vegne af de berørte afdelinger i Sparinvest SICAV offentliggøre, at indberetning af indre værdier til Nasdaq Copenhagen er udeblevet p.g.a. tekniske problemer. Handel med de berørte afdelinger er derfor midlertidigt suspenderet.
Der er tale om følgende afdelinger:
|Fund Name
|ISIN
|Order Book Code
|Equitas EUR R
|LU0362354549
|SSIEEURR
|Ethical Global Value EUR R
|LU0362355355
|SSIEGVEURR
|European Value EUR R
|LU0264920413
|SSIEUVEURR
|Global Value EUR R
|LU0138501191
|SSIGVEURR
|Global Value DKK R
|LU2703611371
|SSIGVDKKR
|Responsible Corporate Bonds IG EUR R
|LU0264925727
|SSIGLIGEURR
|Responsible Corporate Bonds DKK R
|LU2703611538
|SSISCBIGDKKR
|Long Danish Bonds DKK R
|LU0138507396
|SSILDBDKKR
|Balance EUR R
|LU0650088072
|SSIBAEURR
|Balance DKK R
|LU0673458609
|SSIBDKKR
|Procedo EUR R
|LU0139792278
|SSIPEURR
|Procedo DKK R
|LU0686499277
|SSIPDKKR
|Securus EUR R
|LU0139791205
|SSISEURR
|Securus DKK R
|LU0686498972
|SSISDKKR
|Global Convertible Bonds EUR R
|LU1438960566
|SSIGCBEURR
|Global Convertible Bonds DKK R
|LU2703611454
|SSIGCBDKKR
|Value Bonds - Short Dated High Yield EUR R
|LU1599093520
|SSIGSDHYEURR
|Global Short Dated High Yield DKK R
|LU2703611298
|SSIGSDHYDKKR
|Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield EUR R
|LU1735613934
|SSIGEHYEURR
|Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R H
|LU1735614155
|SSIGEHYDKKRH
Vi beklager forsinkelsen.
Eventuelle spørgsmål vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til npa.pm@nykredit.dk eller Head of Portfolio Management & Operations, Christian Rye Holm CRH@nykredit.dk.
Med venlig hilsen
Dirk Schulze
Sparinvest