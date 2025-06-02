Sparinvest SICAV suspenderer handel med alle afdelinger



Under henvisning til Nasdaq Copenhagens regler for udstedere af investeringsbeviser skal Sparinvest S.A. hermed på vegne af de berørte afdelinger i Sparinvest SICAV offentliggøre, at indberetning af indre værdier til Nasdaq Copenhagen er udeblevet p.g.a. tekniske problemer. Handel med de berørte afdelinger er derfor midlertidigt suspenderet.

Der er tale om følgende afdelinger:

Fund Name ISIN Order Book Code Equitas EUR R LU0362354549 SSIEEURR Ethical Global Value EUR R LU0362355355 SSIEGVEURR European Value EUR R LU0264920413 SSIEUVEURR Global Value EUR R LU0138501191 SSIGVEURR Global Value DKK R LU2703611371 SSIGVDKKR Responsible Corporate Bonds IG EUR R LU0264925727 SSIGLIGEURR Responsible Corporate Bonds DKK R LU2703611538 SSISCBIGDKKR Long Danish Bonds DKK R LU0138507396 SSILDBDKKR Balance EUR R LU0650088072 SSIBAEURR Balance DKK R LU0673458609 SSIBDKKR Procedo EUR R LU0139792278 SSIPEURR Procedo DKK R LU0686499277 SSIPDKKR Securus EUR R LU0139791205 SSISEURR Securus DKK R LU0686498972 SSISDKKR Global Convertible Bonds EUR R LU1438960566 SSIGCBEURR Global Convertible Bonds DKK R LU2703611454 SSIGCBDKKR Value Bonds - Short Dated High Yield EUR R LU1599093520 SSIGSDHYEURR Global Short Dated High Yield DKK R LU2703611298 SSIGSDHYDKKR Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield EUR R LU1735613934 SSIGEHYEURR Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R H LU1735614155 SSIGEHYDKKRH









Vi beklager forsinkelsen.

Eventuelle spørgsmål vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til npa.pm@nykredit.dk eller Head of Portfolio Management & Operations, Christian Rye Holm CRH@nykredit.dk.



Med venlig hilsen



Dirk Schulze

Sparinvest