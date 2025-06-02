Wildfire Smoke is Already Suffocating Canada – Here’s How to Save Your Lungs

TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With wildfire season already impacting air quality across parts of Canada, Lung Health Foundation (LHF) is urging Canadians to take steps now to protect their breathing as part of Clean Air Day on Wednesday, June 4, a national observance during Canadian Environment Week that underscores the importance of clean air for health and safety.

Air pollution, exacerbated by wildfire smoke, is the leading environmental risk to health in Canada and contributes to nearly 18,000 deaths a year. Its effects are not confined to fire zones: smoke can drift thousands of kilometers, putting millions of Canadians at risk, and especially those who have breathing challenges like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other lung conditions.

“Air pollution doesn’t recognize postal codes – it can and will travel -- and no level of exposure is safe,” says Jessica Sit, Lung Health Foundation’s Manager, Evidence to Practice and a Certified Respiratory Educator and Registered Respiratory Therapist. “This makes it crucial for all Canadians to prepare – not just those near active wildfires. Readiness and optimizing your treatment are key to preventing symptom flare-ups and exacerbations."

The Lung Health Foundation is sharing these five simple steps to help Canadians safeguard their lung health during wildfire season:

Prep Your Home: Replace HVAC air filters, check your carbon monoxide monitor, consider a portable air cleaner with a HEPA filter, and eliminate indoor pollutants like tobacco smoke or vape fumes.



Build a Lung-Safe Emergency Kit: Include prescribed medications, respiratory devices (spacer device, mucus clearing device, CPAP), oxygen equipment, N95 masks, bottled water for use with oral medications, your health card, and a copy of your personal action plan.



Stay on Track with Treatment: Stick to your treatment plan, even if you are symptom-free, and avoid known personal triggers.



Get Your Action Plan Ready NOW: Download Asthma Action Plan or COPD Action Plan and review it with your healthcare provider.



Monitor the Air Quality Health Index: The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) helps you know when to head indoors. High readings are a sign to reschedule any strenuous outdoor activities.





"When clean air becomes compromised, having a written Asthma Action Plan or COPD Action Plan will help you identify when your condition is worsening and give you confidence to adjust your medications to self-manage at home,” says Sit.

Clean Air Day is a timely reminder that air pollution not only threatens ecosystems and wildlife but also takes a serious toll on human health. As wildfire season intensifies across the country, the Lung Health Foundation encourages Canadians to be proactive in protecting their lungs.

For wildfire preparation tips, lung health resources, and downloadable action plans, visit: www.lunghealth.ca/wildfire-tips.

About the Lung Health Foundation (LHF):

The Lung Health Foundation has been working to improve the lung health of Canadians for over 100 years. As the national leader in lung health, the Lung Health Foundation is committed to supporting and empowering individuals living with lung disease across Canada. Through its community initiatives, grassroots educational programs, research, and advocacy, the foundation fosters a healthier future for all Canadians affected by lung conditions and their caregivers. Canadians can access one-on-one advice from Certified Respiratory Educators through the Lung Health Line by calling 1-888-344-LUNG, emailing info@lunghealth.ca, or using the live chat feature at lunghealth.ca. Follow LHF on social media: Instagram: @lunghealthfoundation; Facebook: lunghealthfoundation/; X (formerly Twitter): @LungHealthFdn.

