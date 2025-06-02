Tag-N-Trac Celebrates Milestones in Cold Chain and Freight Visibility Solutions

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tag-N-Trac, a leading provider of scalable tracking and logistics solutions, has reached significant milestones in its cold chain and freight visibility platforms, delivering transformative results for its enterprise customers.

Utilizing cutting-edge technology and a customer-first approach, the Tag-N-Trac RELATIVITY platform processed over 250,000 cold chain shipments last year, collecting more than 3 billion data points to enhance AI capabilities for enterprise customers. Freight visibility tools supported an additional 300,000 shipments. These insights have enhanced AI-driven solutions, enabling businesses to optimize operations and achieve unprecedented visibility across the supply chain. These freight visibility tools have powered the tracking of over 1000 shipments daily, ensuring seamless delivery and customer reliability.

"Tag-N-Trac has been a game-changer for Cold Chain Technologies, allowing us to ensure the safe and timely delivery of temperature-sensitive medicines, vaccines, and biologics. By leveraging this advanced technology, we’ve been able to provide real-time tracking and visibility, addressing the critical challenges our customers face. It’s a testament to our commitment to innovation and delivering reliable solutions that make a real-world impact," said Vijay Paliwal, vice president of global advanced solutions and customer experience, Cold Chain Technologies.

The revolutionary Tag-N-Trac platform ensures end-to-end visibility while meeting regulatory standards with patented solutions like multi-level shipments. Tag-N-Trac provides a comprehensive suite of tracking devices, including in-house designed Bluetooth and 5G cellular smart labels and tags. These devices deliver real-time insights from the SKU to the container level, whether in transit or in storage. By combining Bluetooth and cellular tracking, the system ensures high accuracy while cutting costs. Powered by the RELATIVITY platform, Tag-N-Trac turns billions of data points into actionable insights, helping businesses optimize operations and stay competitive.

“This milestone is a strong indicator of how Tag-N-Trac technology is revolutionizing supply chain traceability and compliance in industries like pharmaceuticals and perishables requiring cold chain logistics,” said Venu Gutlapalli, co-founder and CEO, Tag-N-Trac. “Our platform, built for growth, has proven its readiness for mass deployment, providing unmatched visibility and reliability in the supply chain.”

Tag-N-Trac’s platform has become a trusted tool for industry leaders, including partners like Aerosafe, Cold Chain Technologies, and Toll Group. These partners rely on their scalable and reliable solutions to manage complex logistics challenges. These partnerships underscore the platform’s ability to deliver value by improving efficiency, reducing costs, and minimizing risk at every stage of the supply chain.

