Tito’s Handmade Vodka Sponsors RedRover Relief’s Urgent Care Grant Program

For the first time, RedRover® is proud to announce spay and neuter services are now being offered to RedRover Relief Urgent Care grantees as a special "add-on," thanks to a generous $10,000 sponsorship from Tito's Handmade Vodka, the Vodka for Dog People. This sponsorship came to fruition because RedRover and Tito's share the same belief in supporting pets and preserving the human-animal bond.

The RedRover Relief Urgent Care grant program provides grants, resources, and emotional support to pet parents facing economic hardship when their pets need emergency veterinary care. Approximately 40% of Urgent Care grantees’ pets have not been spayed or neutered because the costs are often out of reach.

By combining a spay/neuter surgery with an existing surgery (when possible), the pet will avoid being under anesthesia multiple times, recovery times are combined, and the costs may be less.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), spaying and neutering pets have health and behavioral benefits for both the pet and other animals in the household, including:

Eliminated risk of pyometra, a potentially fatal infection of the uterus

Decreased risk of uterine, mammary, ovarian, and testicular cancer

Eliminated risk of pregnancy, which helps control overpopulation

Decreased spraying and urine-marking behavior

Limited roaming and escape behavior

Reduction of unwanted behaviors like yowling, mounting, and aggression

Increased average lifespan

“We’re thrilled to support RedRover and their incredible work bringing quality and compassionate pet care to communities across the nation,” said Beth Bellanti, Program Director of Tito’s Vodka for Dog People program. “It’s inspiring to see the impact they’re making, and we’re excited to be part of their journey.”

RedRover President and CEO Katie Campbell said, “Tito’s generous sponsorship of spay/neuter surgeries for our Urgent Care grantees is a dream come true! We know that costs are an issue for our grantees, so this sponsorship eliminates that barrier, while also reducing the risk of certain cancers, and eliminating the risk of pyometra, which can often be fatal.”

This added service to Urgent Care grantees will be available until funds are expended.

For more information about the RedRover Relief Urgent Care program, visit redrover.org/relief.

About RedRover

Founded in 1987, RedRover focuses on bringing animals out of crisis and strengthening the human-animal bond through emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance, and education. RedRover has earned a coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. To learn how RedRover is creating a more compassionate world, visit RedRover.org.

About Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Tito’s Handmade Vodka was founded by sixth-generation Texan, Bert “Tito” Beveridge. In the mid-nineties, on a plot of land in rural Austin, he built a 998 square-foot shack, rigged a pot still with spare parts, and created Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tito’s corn-based vodka is certified gluten-free. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation, Inc. in Austin, Texas, and is available in Liter, 1.75L, 750ml, 375ml, 200ml, and 50ml sizes. For more information, visit www.titosvodka.com.

About Vodka for Dog People

An important part of the story at Tito’s Handmade Vodka is the innate connection the company has with its canine counterparts. Since the beginning, Tito’s has been committed to supporting and protecting animals and, through its Vodka for Dog People program has helped better the lives of pets and their families. Tito’s amplifies the work of animal-based nonprofits across the nation and beyond, with a focus on supporting low cost spay/neuter services and veterinary care. To learn more, visit www.vodkafordogpeople.com.

