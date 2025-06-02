Deck Software Market Size to Surpass USD 906.58 Million by 2032, Owing to the Rising Demand for Automation in Business Operations | SNS Insider

Pune, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Software Market Size Analysis:

“The Deck Software Market was valued at USD 313.21 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 906.58 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.58% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Deck Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 313.21 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 906.58 Million CAGR CAGR of 12.58% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)



• By Application (Residential, Commercial)



• By End-use (Architects & Builders, Remodelers, Interior Designers, Others) Key Growth Drivers Increasing Automation in Business Operations Fuels Demand for Deck Software Solutions to Enhance Productivity and Collaboration

Deck Software Sees Surge in Multi-Platform Adoption and User Retention, Signaling Strong Market Engagement

The Deck Software Market analysis provides an in-depth look at the present and future scenarios, including key performance indicators and behavioral metrics. It incorporates churn rate and customer retention data, offering insights into the quantity and the quality of end-user engagement, namely, how effectively software solutions keep interest and loyalty over time.

U.S. Deck Software Market is estimated at USD 88.71 Million in 2023, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 12.41% to reach USD 254.18 Million by 2032. Expansion is fuelled by the growing need for team presentation tools, global work-from-home trends, and software functionality and platform integrations maturity.

Segment Analysis

By application

In 2023, the residential segment accounted for nearly 60% of the Deck Software Market share. This leadership is primarily a result of the expanding consumer enthusiasm for outdoor living and home improvement. With custom decks quickly becoming the go-to investment for adding more of their unique touch to the outdoors, homeowners want access to more intuitive and customizable deck design software. From 2024 to 2032, it is anticipated that the commercial segment will have the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 13.87%. The expansion is driven by the booming hospitality and commercial projects around the world, hotels, cafes, resorts, and all venues where an attractive outdoor space can dramatically improve the experience of visitors.

By end-use

Architect & Builders continued to lead in 2023, accounting for around 44% of the market share. Deck software is a must-have in the kit of these professionals who rely heavily on advanced design tools for planning, 3d visualization, and client collaboration. For the period 2023-2030, the fastest growing segment in terms of growth rate is the Remodelers segment, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.90%. More homeowners than ever before are opting for renovation over new construction, which means remodelers need to reach for the deck software to create customized, eye-catching outdoor projects.

By deployment

In 2023, the market was driven by the cloud segment, which represented approximately 54% of revenue share. Solutions in the cloud are very popular, as they bring flexibility, remote access, and integration with other digital tools. With digital transformation taking every industry by storm, cloud adoption is experiencing massive growth, making it the fastest-growing deployment model with an estimated CAGR of 13.45% until 2032.





Regional Insights: Dominant Markets and Emerging Frontiers

North America held the largest share of the Deck Software Market in 2023, accounting for approximately 40% of total revenue. The region’s leadership is anchored in its sophisticated technological infrastructure and widespread digital adoption across construction, real estate, and maritime industries. Additionally, the strong presence of established deck software providers enhances accessibility and innovation.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest region, registering a CAGR of 14.08% in the forecasted period. This phenomenal growth is supported by the rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and its associated demand for advanced and sophisticated design software in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. The development of the port sector and maritime industry in these developing economies, together with increasing investments in smart city solutions and digital technologies, has opened the door for deck software installations.

Recent Developments

February 2025 – Dassault Systèmes unveiled “3D UNIV+RSES,” a generative AI-powered platform designed to revolutionize the creation and simulation of digital twins. Targeted at sectors such as construction and engineering, the platform allows companies to simulate and protect intellectual property while enhancing sustainable innovation across digital ecosystems.

May 2023 – Trex Company significantly upgraded its Deck Design Tool and Online Deck Planner, introducing new functionalities like L-shaped and T-shaped deck layouts, customizable stairs, railings, and wall visuals.

