Bitcoin (BTC) enters a new era of strategic assets: global trends in 2025 and the value of blockchain cloud mining

Miami, FL, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ever-changing crypto market of 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) has once again become the focus of global financial vision. From national strategic reserves to innovations in mining technology, Bitcoin is being accepted by mainstream economies in an unprecedented way. This not only brings unprecedented confidence to investors, but also creates new value outlets and user growth space for cloud mining platforms such as Blockchain Cloud Mining.



The United States establishes a "Bitcoin Strategic Reserve": the national level recognizes the status of BTC assets

In March 2025, the President of the United States officially signed an executive order to establish Bitcoin as a national strategic asset and establish the "US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve". This is the first time that digital assets have been included in the national reserve system after gold reserves. This move marks the official upgrade of Bitcoin from a "speculative tool" to a "national security-level" asset.



The announcement of this policy has triggered a surge in demand for Bitcoin worldwide. Major financial institutions have adjusted their asset allocation models and included BTC in their long-term investment portfolios. Investors have also re-evaluated the value anchoring of Bitcoin, pushing its price close to the $110,000 mark.



For cloud mining platforms like BlockchainCloudMining, this policy-level signal means that a huge window of opportunity is opening. With the increase of national endorsement, users have a deeper trust in Bitcoin, and thus turn to compliant, safe and stable cloud mining channels to participate.







Mining difficulty soars, and personal entry barriers continue to rise

As the activity of the Bitcoin network continues to increase, the computing power of global miners has increased sharply. The average computing power of the network has exceeded 918 EH/s, and the mining difficulty has risen to a record high of 126.95T. This means that individual miners or small mining farms will find it difficult to achieve positive returns through traditional mining unless they have extremely cheap electricity resources and advanced chips.



BlockchainCloudMining solves this pain point. By integrating global green energy mining resources, users do not need to deploy any hardware, they only need to select contracts and make payments online to start BTC mining immediately. The platform uses distributed mining pool technology, combined with advanced algorithms to optimize mining efficiency, greatly reducing the user entry threshold.



Most importantly, the platform's daily income is stable and transparent, and supports withdrawal to a variety of mainstream wallets at any time, such as Coinbase, Binance, Robinhood, etc. The operation is simple and the income is immediately credited.



Policy and Energy: Bitcoin Mining Support from a Global Perspective

Another trend worth noting in 2025 is that many countries around the world are actively promoting the legalization of Bitcoin mining and green energy.



The Pakistani government announced that it would use 2,000 megawatts of electricity to develop AI data centers and Bitcoin mining;



Argentina, Uzbekistan and other countries have also begun to release renewable energy for the crypto asset industry;



Many European countries have begun to provide tax relief policies for green mining projects.



Against this background, Blockchain Cloud Mining has already taken the lead in deployment. Its Nordic and Central Asian cooperative mines are based on renewable energy such as hydropower and wind power to ensure low energy consumption and high efficiency, while responding to global green development policies, and the future potential is unlimited.



Combining AI technology with cloud mining, the profit model has entered the intelligent stage

The current market's reliance on AI has also affected the cloud mining model. BlockchainCloudMining is the first to use AI algorithms for computing power allocation and dynamic power regulation to maximize profits. The system will automatically identify changes in mining difficulty and intelligently adjust mining pool resources to ensure that users' daily income does not drop significantly due to network fluctuations.



The platform contract model is transparent and open, and users can choose:





Contract Example Investment Amount Contract duration Proceeds at maturity User Experience $100 2 days $100+$6 WhatsMiner M66S $500 7 days $500+$40.25 WhatsMiner M60 $1,000 14 days $1,000+$168 Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm $4,900 32 days $4,900+$2,045 ALPH Miner AL1 $10,000 45 days $10,000+$6,075



These contracts can obtain clear returns every day, and are equipped with 24/7 online support and professional risk control teams to fully protect funds and data security.



Changes in investor behavior: from speculation to asset allocation

In 2025, global investors are undergoing a subtle change. Compared with the high-frequency operation of "speculating on coins" in the past, more funds are now beginning to favor the "stable + controllable" passive encryption income method - cloud mining is its representative.



Investors no longer view Bitcoin as a speculative tool for "getting rich overnight", but choose to continue to accumulate assets through stable cloud mining contracts like allocating gold. This trend has pushed the number of BlockchainCloudMining users to new highs







Global media focus: Cloud mining becomes the next hot track

As the legitimacy of Bitcoin increases, more and more authoritative financial media have begun to pay attention to the cloud mining track:



"Bloomberg" reported that cloud mining is one of the five major ways to allocate crypto assets in 2025;



"Fortune" magazine pointed out that "cloud mining is a stepping stone for institutions to enter the Bitcoin market";



"CNBC" special analyzes how platforms such as BlockchainCloudMining can achieve high-return, low-risk operating models.



The continued attention of the media has led to a large number of retail and institutional users registering to use it, making BlockchainCloudMining gradually become an industry benchmark.



Conclusion: The wind has arrived, have you entered the market?



2025 is the year of the strategic, compliant and institutional explosion of Bitcoin. The global adoption trend is increasing, and the difficulty of mining is constantly increasing. You don’t need to invest in expensive equipment. You can participate in the world-class digital gold mine with low barriers through BlockchainCloudMining.



For more details, join the official website blockchaincloudmining.com now

and start your BTC wealth era.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.