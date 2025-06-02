Liberty Star Announces Successful SAM Registration, Enhancing Opportunities for Federal Grants

TUCSON, AZ, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals (OTCQB: LBSR), a U.S.-based exploration company focused on strategically vital critical minerals, announced today its successful registration with the System for Award Management (SAM), the federal government’s central platform for contract and grant eligibility.

This isn’t just a check-the-box achievement—it’s a strategic move that expands our access to federal funding opportunities, positioning Liberty Star to contribute directly to America’s push for mineral and energy independence.

“Securing SAM registration is about building infrastructure for scale,” said Pete O’Heeron, Chairman of the Board. “It affirms our commitment to operational excellence, regulatory compliance, and our long-term mission to strengthen the U.S. mineral supply chain.”

With SAM registration in place, Liberty Star is now eligible to compete for federal grants and contracts across multiple agencies. This enhances our ability to support national priorities, including securing access to critical minerals essential for defense, technology, and clean energy.

This is a foundational step—one of many—as we build a company designed not just for today’s market, but for the decades to come.”

The Company's SAM registration is a key step in its ongoing efforts to expand its presence in government grants for which it is eligible to apply for. ​This registration enables the company to access opportunities across various government agencies and departments, allowing it to contribute to national priorities and support government programs. ​

About Liberty Star

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (LBSR: OTCQB), d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals, is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Arizona and the southwest USA. Currently the company controls properties that are located over what management considers some of North America’s richest mineralized regions for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum (moly), and associated metals. The Company’s premiere property is the Hay Mountain property (exploration stage) for porphyry copper, gold, moly and other commercially important minerals. Specific targets have been selected to explore for near-surface and deep-seated ore bodies, of which there are numerous analogs nearby. Contiguous with the primary Hay Mountain porphyry exploration target, and part of the overall Hay Mountain property, is an increasingly attractive area of exploration stage gold mineralization denominated Red Rock Canyon. Red Rock Canyon exhibits what we believe are extensive, promising hydrothermal associated gold-bearing structures that are documented in historical public and Company records. View numerous geoscientific reports on our website. The Hay Mountain & Red Rock Canyon properties are in Cochise County (southeast) Arizona, USA.

