NT Logistics and Qued Collaborate to Redefine Supply Chain Scheduling

–Strategic collaboration brings automation, AI-driven scheduling and expanded capabilities to NT Logistics’ growing customer base–

FRISCO, Texas, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NT Logistics (NT), a leading third-party logistics provider specializing in transportation and supply chain solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Qued, a technology company delivering AI-powered scheduling tools designed to eliminate inefficiencies across the logistics industry. Since launching the partnership in June 2024, the two companies have collaborated to transform NT’s appointment scheduling process, drive measurable improvements across customer service, internal efficiency and carrier satisfaction.

“Partnering with Qued has helped us bring a fresh and scalable approach to addressing an industry-wide challenge: the need for greater efficiency in scheduling and operations,” said Chris Todd, Chief Financial Officer at NT Logistics. “The implementation of Qued’s scheduling platform has significantly improved internal workflows, enhanced customer satisfaction and created a more efficient experience for our carriers.”

Initially a pilot to support one of NT's largest consumer packaged goods (CPG) customers, Qued's appointment solution quickly demonstrated its value and is now being scaled across NT's entire network. The results are compelling:

95.5% of appointments automatically confirmed with no need for manual intervention

with no need for manual intervention Appointments processed within seconds directly from NT’s TMS , providing immediate visibility and actionability

, providing immediate visibility and actionability 98% of appointments secured at NT’s ideal delivery time, resulting in better load experiences and reduced friction for NT’s carrier base

“NT Logistics was a key initial partner for us,” said Tom Curee, President of Qued. “They brought industry knowledge, deep relationships and a willingness to explore new ideas. Working with a team that has such long-standing expertise made it easier for us to adapt our platform to meet real-world operational needs.”

The new scheduling capabilities enable NT customers to better allocate labor at receiving facilities, improve planning for inbound freight and eliminate costly appointment-related delays. By front-loading appointment confirmations, NT is giving shippers and carriers more lead time, reducing costly last-minute issues and improving on-time delivery rates.

“Change is moving faster than ever in logistics,” added Todd. “Our partnership with Qued helps us stay on the cutting edge and ensures we’re providing real value to shippers of all sizes.”

Looking ahead, NT Logistics and Qued plan to expand their technology footprint further by introducing AI-driven email scheduling capabilities. This will make NT’s advanced scheduling tools accessible to small and mid-sized shippers, a vital segment of NT’s client base.

About Qued:

Qued is a cloud-based, AI-enabled smart workflow automation platform that transforms appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs, and carriers. The platform automates the full process of securing ideal load slots—even for complex multi-stop loads—eliminating spreadsheets, excess emails, and multiple portal logins. Carriers enjoy smoother workflows, shippers gain visibility, and brokers build trust through consistent on-time delivery. A certified McLeod Software integration partner, Qued enhances communication, transparency, and operational harmony across the logistics ecosystem. For more information, visit www.qued.com or contact us at contact.us@qued.com .

About NT Logistics:

NT Logistics, Inc. , a privately held transportation management and logistics service company headquartered in Frisco, Texas, provides its national customer base with a full array of transportation and integrated logistics services. As a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider (3pl), the company acts as an intermediary for manufacturers and shippers to distribute products. NT Logistics offers a wealth of business arranged transportation solutions that reduce costs, add value to the supply chain, and improve performance. Founded in July 1999, the company has additional offices in Lubbock, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Springdale, Arkansas; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Phoenix, Arizona. Learn more at www.ntlogistics.com .

Media Contact:

Makayla Cruz

LeadCoverage

makayla@leadcoverage.com