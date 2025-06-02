Golden Odds Acquires ThaiScore.com, Launches Predictive Sports Platform in Thailand

New York, NY, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Odds, the global predictive intelligence brand revolutionizing sports betting content, has officially entered the Thai market through the acquisition of ThaiScore.com — a localized football-focused platform known for real-time score updates and fan engagement.



Golden Odds

With this strategic move, Golden Odds introduces AI-powered, expert-verified match predictions to Thai fans via ThaiScore’s trusted platform and community channels.

“Thailand is one of the most engaged sports betting markets in Southeast Asia. Through ThaiScore, we’re bringing a new level of clarity, excitement, and confidence to how fans follow and forecast matches,” said Andrew Goldie, Founder & CEO of Golden Odds.

Key Highlights:

Prediction Engine Launch: 40+ data points per match, now live under /previews on ThaiScore.com.

Real-time, mobile-friendly livescore service covering local and international fixtures.

Localization First: All content is Thai-language, mobile-optimized, and written by Thai football experts

Community Rollout: Official LINE and Telegram channels launching for direct fan engagement

Monetization Model: Dual focus on affiliate marketing and performance-driven display ads





ThaiScore will continue to operate under its own name and domain, now clearly “powered by Golden Odds,” maintaining its unique voice while gaining access to global tech, content frameworks, and strategic infrastructure.

Golden Odds is also actively expanding in Korea and Indonesia as part of its 2025 Asia roadmap.

###

About Golden Odds

Golden Odds is a global sports predictive intelligence network, offering AI-powered, expert-validated real-time match predictions in multiple languages. The platform empowers sports fans to make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions through dynamic, human-readable insights.

Media Contact:

press@goldenodds.com

Alan Smith

+44 7452 018 755

https://goldenodds.com/









DISCLAIMER:

The contents of this press release are for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this press release constitutes a consultation or a solicitation for investment or the purchase or sale of any financial asset. Any investment decision should be made after consulting with a professional about your specific circumstances.

The information provided in this press release does not constitute advice or investment opinion, and it should not be relied upon as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any reader's particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs. Readers should not consider it as financial advice and should consult with their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Neither the distribution company nor its partners are responsible for any decision made on the basis of this press release. Any decision based on this press release should be made after consulting with a professional. The source of this press release, Golden Odds, must be contacted for any queries.











