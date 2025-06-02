Children’s Home Society of North Carolina Celebrates Family Reunification Month and the Power of Second Chances

Greensboro, North Carolina, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This June, Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) proudly joins organizations nationwide in celebrating National Reunification Month, a time to honor the dedication of families who work to overcome challenges and reunite with their children, and the professionals and caregivers who support them on that journey.

Reunification is the process of safely returning a child in foster care to their biological family; it is the most common and preferred outcome in child welfare. It supports the belief that, with the right support and services, families can heal, grow, and stay together. In 2022, nearly 46% of children who exited foster care were reunified with a parent or primary caregiver, according to federal data.

“Reunification is a powerful and courageous journey,” said Rebecca Starnes, Chief Program Officer at CHS. “Families face real hardships such as poverty, mental health struggles, substance use, or lack of community support; however, they also possess incredible resilience. When we provide the tools and relationships needed for stability, children can often return home to parents who are ready and able to care for them.”

Youth who have been removed from their homes and placed in foster care need positive relationships and connections with their parents and other family members to maintain the integrity of these bonds. The goal is that they will be able to return home. Foster parents play a critical role in cultivating these relationships by supporting child and parent contact and visitation, which significantly increases the likelihood of successful reunification.

At CHS, reunification is more than a goal; it’s a core value embedded in every step of our services. Through trauma-informed care, family preservation programs, intensive case management, and wraparound support, CHS works alongside families to help them develop the skills and stability needed to provide a safe, permanent home.

An essential part of CHS’s reunification support is the Success Coach Program, a voluntary service available to families after reunification has occurred. CHS is the chosen Success Coach provider in 71 of 100 counties in North Carolina. Through regular in-home visits and personalized guidance, Success Coaches help families strengthen communication, build resilience, and develop tools for long-term stability. This ongoing support ensures that reunified families are not only brought back together but are equipped to thrive together. By offering coaching for up to two years, the program helps prevent future crises and reinforces CHS’s commitment to lasting, safe permanency.

National Reunification Month is a time to acknowledge the hard work of families and the vital role of foster parents, social workers, and community partners in restoring families and futures. CHS especially celebrates its more than 500 licensed CHS foster parents who support reunification every day.

“Keeping families together whenever it’s safe to do so is the best possible outcome for children,” said Starnes. “It allows them to maintain their identity, their connections, and their sense of belonging, and that’s what every child deserves.”

To learn more about CHS’s family preservation and foster care services, visit www.chsnc.org.

###

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.