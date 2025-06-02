RELEASE: Falling for the Loop campaign shifts Chicago Loop Alliance programming to celebration of arts and culture

CHICAGO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Loop Alliance is announcing programming for the fall season under the campaign, Falling for the Loop, positioning the month of October as a celebration of arts and culture. Sundays on State, returns for its fifth year on September 7 and October 5; a niche urban planning and design film festival, Better Cities Film Festival on October 9-11; LUMA8’s 11th Annual Arts in the Dark Parade on October 18; a new Lurking in the Loop bar crawl at 14 Loop bars and restaurants on October 25; and Skeletons on State, an interactive display of 20 oversized skeletons showcasing iconic Chicago and Loop institutions from October 1-November 3.

“Based on the success of Sundays on State, and the power of arts and culture on both the Loop’s economy and its recovery, we felt compelled to expand our programming to uplift Chicago’s plethora of cultural assets,” said Michael Edwards, President and CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance. “For 20 years, our programming has celebrated the city's iconic culture with award-winning initiatives like Sundays on State, and we are excited to bolster that momentum with new events and programs, while supporting major existing events that enliven the Loop, like the Chicago Marathon; Open House Chicago; and State Street’s very own, Arts in the Dark Parade.”

Sundays on State

Sundays on State is free and open to the public and will take place this year on State Street from Randolph to Jackson. Those who register to attend Sundays on State are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package. Learn more and register for free at LoopChicago.com/Sundays.

Applications for small businesses, local entrepreneurs, artists, non-profits, and food vendors to participate in Sundays on State are open now through June 16. Sundays on State performers include Collaboraction, Chicago Latin Groove Band, DLOW and Malik, Good Girls DJs, Matt Ulery, The Joffrey Ballet, O’Mys, The Rust Riders, The Strangers, and SKIRT The Band. To apply for participation, visit LoopChicago.com/Sundays.

Sundays on State is a project of Chicago Loop Alliance in partnership with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation and Special Service Area #1-2015. Supporting sponsors are Allstate Insurance Company, Macy’s and Target. The event sponsor is Block 37. Community sponsors are Faegre Drinker, Flyover, Millennium Garages, and Walgreens. Other sponsorship options are still available for interested businesses.

Lurking in the Loop

Lurking in the Loop is free and open to the public, and serves as the Loop’s official Halloween bar crawl, exploring nearly a dozen unique bars. The event takes place on October 25 from 8 p.m.-midnight. Participating establishments include Bandol Brasserie, Bar Sotto, Brando’s Speakeasy, Elephant & Castle, Emerald Loop Bar & Grill, Exchequer Pub, Hoyt’s Royal Sonesta Chicago, Industry Ales, Land & Lake Kitchen, Palmer House Hilton, Petterino’s and The Berghoff Restaurant & Adams Street Brewery. Registration is encouraged. Learn more and register for free at LoopChicago.com/barcrawl.

Skeletons on State

Skeletons on State is free and open to the public, activating various State Street planters with 12-ft. skeletons adorned with tributes to local Loop and Chicago institutions. Chicagoans and visitors are encouraged to interact with the initiative and share their experiences on social media by tagging Chicago Loop Alliance and #SkeletonsonState.

About Falling for the Loop

Falling for the Loop is a monthlong series of events that celebrates and uplifts the city’s iconic arts organizations and cultural institutions, supports the Loop's vital commerce and fosters community with Chicago's 77 neighborhoods and beyond.

About Sundays on State

The internationally acclaimed, award-winning event series, Sundays on State, transforms Chicago's most iconic street, State Street, when it closes to vehicular traffic on select dates each summer. Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond unite for a free, interactive block party, while safely enjoying art, culture, active recreation, food, drinks, shopping, and local attractions in the heart of everyone’s neighborhood – the Loop. Chicago Loop Alliance's Sundays on State series accelerates the economic recovery, unites the community, and creates joy! Sundays on State events have welcomed over one million people to Chicago’s most iconic street. #SundaysOnState

About Chicago Loop Alliance

Chicago Loop Alliance (CLA)’s leads the community by creating and supporting inclusive programs that attract people and investment to the Loop. CLA is a membership organization as well as the sole service provider for Special Service Area #1-2015, and the Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation produces free public art projects and events. For more information, visit LoopChicago.com.

