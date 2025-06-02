Poynex Strengthens Global Compliance System with the Official Launch of the France Regional Agent System

New York, NY, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the increasingly mature global regulatory landscape for digital assets, global compliant digital asset trading platform Poynex has announced the official launch of an independent general agent system in France. As part of its ongoing global compliance strategy, Poynex has appointed Mr. Tom Tragett, a veteran executive in the European financial industry, as the General Agent for the French region. He will be fully responsible for overseeing the development of local compliance, operations, and user service systems.







Poynex is a cryptocurrency trading platform registered in the U.S. and holds an MSB (Money Services Business) financial license issued by FinCEN (the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network). Since its establishment, Poynex has adhered to the business philosophy of "compliance first, safety above all," committed to providing global users with safe, transparent, and convenient digital asset trading services. The platform's technology team hails from international tech hubs like Silicon Valley, Zurich, and Hong Kong, leveraging advanced matching engines and intelligent risk control models to deliver efficient and smooth trading experiences. Poynex has integrated multiple national compliance systems, including those in major financial centers like Singapore, Canada, and the UAE, and is gradually building a global compliance network.







As an important financial power in the EU, France has particularly strict regulations for the digital asset market. The introduction of the MiCA regulation (Markets in Crypto-Assets) has raised compliance standards for cryptocurrency trading platforms across Europe. Therefore, establishing the local general agent system in France is a crucial step in Poynex's compliance strategy and signifies a deeper service phase in its European layout.







Tom Tragett, the newly appointed general agent for France, focuses on global macroeconomics, foreign exchange policy, and market liquidity strategy research. In addition to his extensive experience in the banking system, Mr. Tragett is active in financial education and public affairs, providing risk control and market strategy support to several fintech companies. He is one of the few experts with expertise in both traditional finance and digital assets.







Poynex stated: "We are honored to announce the addition of Tom Tragett. His professional experience will greatly enhance Poynex's local responsiveness and compliance governance capabilities in France and Europe, further reflecting the platform's strategic direction of 'global layout, localized service.'"



According to official information, Poynex will build a complete local service ecosystem in France, including a French-speaking customer service system, compliance support center, user education training, and local market operations team. France will serve as a "strategic hub" for Poynex's European operations, connecting key markets such as Belgium, Italy, and Spain, and promoting a unified and efficient European service network.



The platform also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of responsibility for user asset security. In the event of any issues related to user funds in the France region, Tom Tragett will address and coordinate as the general agent to ensure that platform operations are compliant and transparent, and asset management is open and reliable.



As one of the fastest-growing compliant trading platforms globally, Poynex continues to earn the trust of global investors and users through strong technological support, robust regulatory strategies, and effective localized service execution.



