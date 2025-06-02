Aquagga, Inc. Demonstrates Successful PFAS Destruction with DoD-Funded Project





TACOMA, Wash., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquagga, Inc. (Aquagga), the exclusive provider of the hydrothermal alkaline treatment (HALT) technology, has successfully completed a PFAS destruction demonstration for the Department of Defense (DoD) Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP) in partnership with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Navy .

The goal of this project is to evaluate and validate emerging PFAS treatment technologies at scale. As one of ten selected vendors, and one of only four selected to demonstrate a PFAS destruction technology, Aquagga’s HALT technology was used to destroy PFAS in three concentrated PFAS-containing liquids and one AFFF mixture. The demonstration supports efforts to standardize accepted PFAS destruction methodologies across the DoD and creates opportunities for scaling successful technologies.

The Aquagga team wrapped up operations last week at a third-party facility in North Carolina. During the demonstration, Aquagga’s Steed Series system was rigorously tested, successfully processing complex PFAS waste streams. Complete analytical results are pending, with final reporting expected in Q3 2025. "This project was a pivotal moment for us to demonstrate HALT’s capabilities and functionality, and we are incredibly proud of how our team and our technology performed," said Brian Pinkard, Ph.D., Aquagga CTO and Co-Founder. "We achieved safe and highly effective destruction of PFAS in challenging waste streams, proving that our solution operates reliably and efficiently in the field. We are also the first destruction vendor to complete the scope of work on this project, validating that HALT is highly convenient, practical, and ready today for market applications."

Aquagga’s success in completing this demonstration confirms that HALT can meet the demands of DoD PFAS treatment applications and address one of the most urgent environmental challenges in today’s world. Onsite treatment with HALT provides a cheaper alternative to existing disposal options and helps limit long-term liability, offering the DoD a safer, more efficient way to manage PFAS waste.

With HALT now proven at scale under DoD oversight, Aquagga is well-positioned to pursue additional opportunities for deployment and to accelerate cleanup efforts nationwide. "We’re grateful to be part of this groundbreaking initiative, working closely with key DoD stakeholders and other innovative companies to demonstrate scalable, cost-effective technology pairings to tackle broad DoD PFAS challenges," said Chris Woodruff, COO and Co-Founder. "We look forward to pursuing follow-on opportunities, helping reduce PFAS liability for the DoD and eliminating harmful contaminants from drinking water supplies for service members and adjacent communities."

For more information, please contact our team at https://www.aquagga.com/contact-us .

Aquagga, Inc. is on a mission to eliminate PFAS from global water supplies with advanced, affordable cleantech solutions that treat, measure, and completely destroy some of the world’s toughest water contaminants. The company develops and deploys PFAS destruction systems that leverage the hydrothermal alkaline treatment (HALT) process to completely destroy all types of PFAS (ultra short-, short-, and long-chain PFAS) in liquid matrices. Aquagga’s technologies ensure compliance with emerging PFAS regulations and reduce future liability for clients in the industrial wastewater, environmental remediation, defense, and solid waste sectors.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45bdb057-cae6-452a-8aa6-2a132991fd66



