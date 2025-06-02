Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 68,932 Ageas shares in the period from 26-05-2025 until 30-05-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
26-05-202510,760618,65257.5057.3557.60
27-05-20259,349537,49657.4957.2557.75
28-05-202514,400823,52257.1957.0557.45
29-05-202519,3651,109,59557.3056.9557.95
30-05-202515,058865,11957.4557.2057.80
Total68,9323,954,38557.3756.9557.95

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,281,897 shares for a total amount of EUR 164,104,202. This corresponds to 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

As Monday June 9th is a public holiday, the press release of week 23 will be shared on Tuesday June 10.

