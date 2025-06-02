Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights - Mai 2025

NEXITY

Société anonyme

au capital de 280 648 620 euros

Siège Social : 67 rue Arago

93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

444 346 795 RCS Bobigny

Monthly disclosure of the total number

of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance

with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off date Total number

of shares Net total number of

voting rights 31 May 2025





56,129,724





Total gross 56,129,724 Net total 55,717,723

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, 2 June 2025

Attachment