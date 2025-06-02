Nanterre, June 2nd, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 26th to May 30th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 26th to May 30th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 26/05/2025 FR0000125486 35 000 129,4141 XPAR VINCI 26/05/2025 FR0000125486 10 000 129,3843 CEUX VINCI 26/05/2025 FR0000125486 2 500 129,3921 TQEX VINCI 26/05/2025 FR0000125486 2 500 129,3831 AQEU VINCI 27/05/2025 FR0000125486 45 000 129,1468 XPAR VINCI 27/05/2025 FR0000125486 20 000 129,1339 CEUX VINCI 27/05/2025 FR0000125486 2 500 129,1074 TQEX VINCI 27/05/2025 FR0000125486 2 500 129,0752 AQEU VINCI 28/05/2025 FR0000125486 48 000 128,1224 XPAR VINCI 28/05/2025 FR0000125486 26 000 128,1468 CEUX VINCI 28/05/2025 FR0000125486 3 000 128,1477 TQEX VINCI 28/05/2025 FR0000125486 3 000 128,1474 AQEU VINCI 29/05/2025 FR0000125486 46 000 128,6137 XPAR VINCI 29/05/2025 FR0000125486 26 000 128,5859 CEUX VINCI 29/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 000 128,5802 TQEX VINCI 29/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 000 128,5903 AQEU VINCI 30/05/2025 FR0000125486 44 229 127,8821 XPAR VINCI 30/05/2025 FR0000125486 25 379 127,9190 CEUX VINCI 30/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 220 127,9295 TQEX VINCI 30/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 049 127,9645 AQEU TOTAL 357 877 128,5617

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment