Disclosure of transactions in on shares from May 26th to May 30th, 2025

Nanterre, June 2nd, 2025   

                  

from May 26th to May 30th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 26th to May 30th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI26/05/2025FR000012548635 000129,4141XPAR
VINCI26/05/2025FR000012548610 000129,3843CEUX
VINCI26/05/2025FR00001254862 500129,3921TQEX
VINCI26/05/2025FR00001254862 500129,3831AQEU
VINCI27/05/2025FR000012548645 000129,1468XPAR
VINCI27/05/2025FR000012548620 000129,1339CEUX
VINCI27/05/2025FR00001254862 500129,1074TQEX
VINCI27/05/2025FR00001254862 500129,0752AQEU
VINCI28/05/2025FR000012548648 000128,1224XPAR
VINCI28/05/2025FR000012548626 000128,1468CEUX
VINCI28/05/2025FR00001254863 000128,1477TQEX
VINCI28/05/2025FR00001254863 000128,1474AQEU
VINCI29/05/2025FR000012548646 000128,6137XPAR
VINCI29/05/2025FR000012548626 000128,5859CEUX
VINCI29/05/2025FR00001254864 000128,5802TQEX
VINCI29/05/2025FR00001254864 000128,5903AQEU
VINCI30/05/2025FR000012548644 229127,8821XPAR
VINCI30/05/2025FR000012548625 379127,9190CEUX
VINCI30/05/2025FR00001254864 220127,9295TQEX
VINCI30/05/2025FR00001254864 049127,9645AQEU
  TOTAL357 877128,5617 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

