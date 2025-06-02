Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 6-month bills in the new series ICESEA 25 1204.
Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 1.580 million and offers were accepted for ISK 1.480 million at a simple rate of 8.50%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.
Iceland Seafood International hf: Completes auction of bills
| Source: Iceland Seafood International hf. Iceland Seafood International hf.
Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 6-month bills in the new series ICESEA 25 1204.
Recommended Reading
-
May 27, 2025 12:22 ET | Source: Iceland Seafood International hf.Iceland Seafood International hf: Q1 2025 Results: Continued Operational Recovery and Refinancing in The Final Stages
Continued Operational Recovery and Refinancing in The Final Stages Normalised profit before tax for Q1 2025: €2.3m, compared with €1.9m for Q1 2024 Sales for Q1 2025: €119.3m, up 4.8% from Q1...Read More
-
May 27, 2025 11:45 ET | Source: Iceland Seafood International hf.Iceland Seafood International hf: Q1 2025 Uppgjör: Áframhaldandi rekstrarbati og endurfjármögnun nánast lokið
Áframhaldandi rekstrarbati og endurfjármögnun nánast lokið Hagnaður fyrir skatta af reglulegri starfsemi er 333 milljónir ISK (€2.3m) samanborinn við 275 milljónir ISK (€1.9m) Q1 2024 sem er...Read More