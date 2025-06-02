BLUFFTON, Ohio, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many homeowners are unaware of how significantly HVAC filter maintenance impacts indoor air quality, energy efficiency, and long-term system reliability. This is a key message shared by Jim Basinger of Basinger Plumbing & Heating in Bluffton, Ohio, who explains why consistent air filter replacement is one of the most beneficial and cost-effective habits homeowners can adopt.

In his feature for HelloNation Magazine, Basinger outlines the direct relationship between filter cleanliness and air quality, emphasizing how clean filters trap dust, pollen, and other airborne irritants that otherwise circulate through homes. When filters are neglected, they restrict airflow, forcing HVAC systems to work harder, which not only drives up energy costs but also risks mechanical failure due to overheating and accumulated debris.

Basinger notes that beyond health and comfort, regular filter replacement supports energy efficiency and minimizes expensive repair costs. HVAC systems burdened with clogged filters are more prone to breakdowns and reduced lifespan. He advises changing filters every one to three months, with increased frequency during periods of heavy usage or in homes with pets and allergy sufferers. The preventative nature of this small task can yield substantial benefits in performance and durability.

This practical advice is shared in the article, Filter Changes and Air Quality , where Jim Basinger of Basinger Plumbing & Heating in Bluffton, Ohio, underscores how consistent attention to filter maintenance can lead to better air, lower utility bills, and longer system life in HelloNation Magazine.

