Stuart Piltch Launches National Security-Focused Award Supporting Undergraduate Research on Emerging Technologies and Civil Liberties

NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stuart Piltch Award for National Security is officially open for applications, inviting undergraduate students across the United States to participate in a timely and thought-provoking academic challenge centered on the evolving intersection of national security and technology.

Founded by Stuart Piltch, a nationally recognized expert in intelligence, technology, and public policy, this initiative reflects his enduring commitment to advancing strategic thinking in areas critical to the future of national defense. The Stuart Piltch Award for National Security encourages students to critically analyze the effects of emerging technologies—such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and cybersecurity—on the national security landscape.

To be considered for the award, applicants must be currently enrolled in an accredited undergraduate program and submit a 1,000-word essay in response to a curated prompt. This year’s essay topic challenges students to explore how a specific technological advancement is reshaping national security. Submissions must evaluate potential threats posed by these innovations and propose realistic strategies to address them, all while considering how to preserve essential civil liberties.

Stuart Piltch’s deep-rooted career in national security, healthcare innovation, and machine-based learning has influenced major institutional policies and technological solutions across both public and private sectors. His dedication to nurturing the next generation of thinkers in national security is evident in this award, which he views as a tool to elevate meaningful academic exploration around urgent global topics.

Applicants are encouraged to submit essays that demonstrate original thinking, technical understanding, and strong ethical consideration. The judging committee will assess submissions based on the depth of analysis, creativity of approach, and feasibility of proposed strategies.

The application deadline for the Stuart Piltch Award for National Security is November 15, 2025, and the recipient will be announced on December 15, 2025. The winner will receive a one-time award of $1,000.

Stuart Piltch’s continued leadership in bridging complex analytical frameworks with real-world solutions has earned him recognition in both government and industry. Through the Stuart Piltch Award for National Security, his goal is to inspire academic inquiry that aligns with national interest while reinforcing democratic values.

The award is not geographically restricted and is open to undergraduate students nationwide. For full eligibility criteria, application instructions, and essay submission guidelines, visit the official website at: https://stuartpiltchaward.com or https://stuartpiltchaward.com/stuart-piltch-award/.

This initiative underscores Stuart Piltch’s ongoing mission to support critical thinking at the intersection of technology and national policy. The Stuart Piltch Award for National Security is a call to action for students who wish to contribute to national conversations that shape the future of public safety and individual freedoms.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Stuart Piltch

Organization: Stuart Piltch Award

Website: https://stuartpiltchaward.com

Email: apply@stuartpiltchaward.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b51c006-6da8-432a-8246-888994863272