Truxton Capital Advisors Serves as Sole Financial Advisor to T&R Recovery in Growth Investment from Genesis Park and Cyprium Partners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Capital Advisors (TCA) is pleased to announce its role as the exclusive financial advisor to T&R Recovery Holdings, LLC (“T&R Recovery” or the “Company”) in connection with a strategic growth investment from GP Capital Partners, LP, an investment fund managed by Genesis Park, and Cyprium SBIC I LP, an investment fund managed by Cyprium Partners.

This transaction included a combination of debt and minority equity, as well as a delayed draw facility to support T&R Recovery’s future expansion initiatives. The capital infusion will accelerate the Company’s strategic growth through acquisitions and market expansion across the behavioral health landscape.

“We are proud to have advised the outstanding team at T&R Recovery in this transformative transaction,” said Andrew May, Vice Chairman of Truxton. “Their dedication to clinical excellence and operational strength made this a compelling opportunity. We are excited to watch their continued growth with the support of Genesis Park and Cyprium.”

Founded by seasoned behavioral health operators, T&R Recovery is a leading provider of mental health and addiction treatment services, with three accredited facilities across Arizona and Texas. The Company offers a comprehensive continuum of care, including residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, detoxification, and other specialized services.

This transaction underscores Truxton Capital Advisors’ deep expertise in the healthcare services sector, particularly within behavioral health, and its ability to deliver outstanding outcomes for founder-led and mission-driven businesses.

About Truxton Capital Advisors

Truxton Capital Advisors (TCA) provides family-owned businesses with thoughtful, consultative services and investment banking strategies to meet their capital needs. Through a comprehensive, relationship-focused approach, TCA delivers highly sophisticated, tax-sensitive solutions to maximize desired outcomes both for the business today and for the family long-term.

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.