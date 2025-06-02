Elite Clinical Network Appoints Christopher Brennan as Chief Executive Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Clinical Network (ECN), a fully-integrated clinical research site network, has appointed Christopher (“Chris”) Brennan as its Chief Executive Officer. With 25 years of leadership experience at pharmaceutical service companies and drug development companies, Chris brings both breadth and depth of industry knowledge to ECN. This experience will allow him to lead the company to realize its strategy of aggressive growth in ECN’s capabilities set and clinical site network.





Chris’ career includes key executive roles at large and mid-sized Contract Research Organizations (CROs), such as inVentiv (now Syneos Health), as well as clinical trial enablement companies providing medical imaging, clinical trial management, and patient recruitment solutions, such as Bioclinica (now Clario). Over nearly a six-year period as Chief Operating Officer at Allucent, a mid-sized CRO, Chris was responsible for the growth and integration of Allucent from a company with 200 employees and limited geographic reach to a 1,200-employee company with a global footprint. During his time at Allucent, Chris was also directly responsible for various business units within the company.

“I am humbled to assume the position of Chief Executive Officer at ECN. To have the opportunity to lead such a talented management team as we work relentlessly and methodically to realize ECN’s full potential is a privilege. Chip Gillooly (as Operating Partner) and John Giammona, Ph.D. (as Chief Growth Officer) recently joined ECN, bolstering an already highly capable leadership team. With this team, along with ECN’s robust principal investigator corps and dedicated site staff across our expansive site network, I am confident that ECN’s role as a critical partner to pharmaceutical companies and CROs will continue to expand. Most importantly, I am certain that as ECN’s capabilities grow and gain efficiencies, we will be able to help bring even more life-changing therapies to the clinical trial patients that ECN staff members care for every day,” Chris remarked.

With the addition of Chris Brennan as Chief Executive Officer, ECN’s shareholders continue to prioritize the strengthening of talent at every level within ECN to position the company to take full advantage of the burgeoning clinical site network sector and the acceleration of its growing importance in the broader clinical trial industry as key partners to both drug development sponsors and CROs, alike.

Sanjay Gulati, Principal at Surge Private Equity, stated, “After a comprehensive search led by David Wilson III and me, we are both thrilled that Chris is assuming the role of ECN’s Chief Executive Officer. His proven track record of leading multi-disciplinary teams to successful outcomes on a variety of ‘mission critical’ corporate opportunities, as well as his ‘DNA match’ to the ECN team give us great confidence that Chris, along with his management team, will propel ECN to the next level.”

Elite Clinical Network (ECN) is a wholly owned, fully integrated clinical research site network dedicated to helping the life science industry to bring new therapies to the clinical trial patient population and, ultimately, to the patient population at large.

At ECN, excellence in clinical research is our baseline, guided by a team with remarkable experience. ECN is currently a 30-site unified clinical network that has a 30-year legacy of industry leading clinical trial work. ECN’s approach is built on personalized service, encompassing diverse principal investigator therapeutic area expertise, deep study experience, and strict adherence to quality and timely performance.

