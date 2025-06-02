Amy Fowler Therapy Expands Services with Move to New State-of-the-Art Office Location in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Worth, Texas -

Licensed Professional Counselor Associate brings specialized child, teen, women's, and couples therapy services to enhanced therapeutic space designed for healing and growth

FORT WORTH, TX – May 30, 2025 – Amy Fowler Therapy, a leading private practice specializing in counseling services for children, teens, women, and couples, announces its relocation to a new, purpose-built office at 3348 Peden Rd., Suite 407, Fort Worth, TX 76179. The move represents a significant expansion of the practice's ability to serve the North Texas community with enhanced therapeutic environments specifically designed to meet the unique needs of each client population.

Amy Fowler, a Licensed Professional Counselor Associate (LPCA) with over 17 years of experience working with children and adolescents and more than 10 years counseling women, has created a therapeutic space that reflects her commitment to providing exceptional mental health care in a welcoming, judgment-free environment. The new location significantly expands the practice's capacity to serve families throughout Fort Worth, Haslet, Keller, Saginaw, and surrounding communities.

The new office features thoughtfully designed spaces that cater to the diverse needs of Amy Fowler Therapy's clientele. The facility includes a spacious family waiting room where parents and caregivers can feel comfortable while their children receive treatment. This welcoming area acknowledges the important role families play in the therapeutic process and provides a relaxed environment for pre- and post-session discussions.

The centerpiece of the new location is a large, versatile counseling office that incorporates specialized sections for different therapeutic modalities. Understanding that children often express themselves best through play, the space includes dedicated areas for play therapy, allowing children to explore their emotions, thoughts, and experiences through activities like drawing, storytelling, and role-playing. Additionally, the office features a designated art therapy section, providing children with creative outlets to process their feelings and develop coping strategies in ways that traditional talk therapy might not achieve.

For adult clients, particularly women seeking counseling services and couples working to strengthen their relationships, the new space offers a calming environment specifically designed to promote healing and personal growth. Amy's extensive experience helping women overcome relationship challenges, parenting issues, self-identity concerns, workplace struggles, and grief, combined with her work helping couples navigate communication breakdowns, trust issues, emotional distance, and life transitions, has informed the creation of this therapeutic space, ensuring that every element supports the journey toward wholeness and emotional well-being.

Amy Fowler holds a Master of Education in Counseling from Dallas Baptist University and has particular expertise working with special needs populations, including learning disabilities, ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, and emotional disturbance. Her background as a special education classroom teacher and elementary school counselor in Keller ISD for two decades provides her with unique insights into child development and the challenges families face.

The practice addresses a wide range of issues through evidence-based therapeutic techniques, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), play therapy, and Solution Focused Therapy (SFT). Common areas of treatment include anxiety, depression, ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, learning disabilities, trauma, behavioral issues, and family relationship challenges.

For women clients, Amy provides specialized support for anxiety and depression, PTSD and trauma recovery, menopause and hormonal changes, self-identity and self-worth issues, relationship challenges, and grief and loss.

For couples, she offers marriage counseling to help partners strengthen communication, rebuild trust, resolve conflicts, navigate parenting stress, and work through life transitions including healing from infidelity or emotional betrayal. Her approach combines evidence-based techniques to create a supportive and judgment-free environment where women and couples can develop effective coping strategies, build stronger relationships, and improve overall emotional well-being.

The new location reflects Amy Fowler Therapy's commitment to making quality mental health care accessible to families and couples in the North Texas area. The practice operates on a private-pay model with individual sessions priced at $115 for 50-minute sessions, and marriage counseling sessions at $125 for 50-minute sessions. The practice accepts HSA and FSA cards to help families manage healthcare costs. For families seeking child therapy services, an initial 90-minute parent intake session is required at $125, providing a comprehensive foundation for developing effective treatment plans.

Amy's approach emphasizes collaboration with parents, teachers, and other healthcare professionals to ensure comprehensive support for each client. This collaborative care model ensures that children receive consistent support across different environments, promoting their overall well-being and success in academic, social, and family settings.

The expansion comes at a time when mental health awareness and the need for accessible therapeutic services continue to grow throughout Texas communities. Mental health is a crucial part of a child's overall well-being, and early intervention can prevent minor issues from becoming major disorders, helping children lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. Similarly, for women juggling multiple roles and responsibilities, professional therapy provides crucial support to navigate life's challenges and foster personal growth. For couples facing relationship challenges, professional counseling offers tools to strengthen communication, rebuild trust, and create healthier partnerships.

Amy's approach to therapy is rooted in radical empathy, ensuring that every client feels deeply understood and supported. She is dedicated to creating a safe, nurturing environment where individuals can explore their emotions and challenges without judgment.

Amy Fowler Therapy is a private counseling practice serving children, teens, women, and couples in the Fort Worth area. Amy Fowler is a Licensed Professional Counselor Associate with specialized training in Trust-Based Relational Intervention for Trauma, Crisis Prevention Intervention, and Critical Incident Stress Debriefing. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Texas Christian University and a Master of Education from Dallas Baptist University, with additional certification from Lamar University.

The practice serves clients from throughout the North Texas region, including Fort Worth, Haslet, Keller, Saginaw, Rhome, and surrounding communities. Amy Fowler Therapy is committed to helping individuals and families find wholeness through compassionate, evidence-based therapeutic interventions.

Contact Information:

Amy Fowler Therapy

3348 Peden Rd., Suite 407

Fort Worth, TX 76179

For more information about services or to schedule an appointment, visit amyfowlertherapy.com or call the office directly.

Amy Fowler Therapy

Amy Fowler

817-239-9996

info@amyfowlertherapy.com

Amy Fowler Therapy

3348 Peden Rd. Suite 407

Fort Worth, TX 76179