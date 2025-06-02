Disclosure of trading in own shares

from 05/26/2025 to 05/30/2025

Paris – June 2, 2025

Shares purchased following the program approved at the Shareholders’ Meetings of May 29, 2024 and May 27, 2025.

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA 549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77 EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the financial instrument Day of the transaction Total number of shares purchased Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Gross Consideration Venue PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 26/05/2025 - - - XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 26/05/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 26/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 26/05/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 27/05/2025 - - - XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 27/05/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 27/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 27/05/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 28/05/2025 - - - XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 28/05/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 28/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 28/05/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 29/05/2025 - - - XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 29/05/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 29/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 29/05/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 30/05/2025 691 95.9718 66,316.51 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 30/05/2025 401 95.9733 38,485.29 CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 30/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 30/05/2025 59 95.9729 5,662.40 TQEX * Rounded to four decimal places Sum: 1,151 95.9724 110,464.21







About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 108,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | X: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88 jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com Carla Foucaud Investor Relations + 44 20 7830 3710 carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com

Attachment