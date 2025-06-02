‘Stealthy’ Endocrine Effects of the COVID Vaccine Discussed in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endocrine effects that may result from vaccination are deceptively subtle at their onset. Hence, robust and sensitive pharmacovigilance is needed to discover them, writes Jane Orient, M.D., in the summer issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

As of Mar 20, 2023, more than 13 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered worldwide. Vaccine proponents argue that with such huge numbers of vaccinations, a clear signal for endocrinological complications should be detected by current vaccine surveillance. This has not occurred, but not necessarily due to the absence of adverse endocrine events, Dr. Orient writes.

There are two approaches to surveillance, she explains: the adverse events of special interest (AESI) method and organ systems-based surveys. The AESI approach focuses on a few events selected based upon their severity, biological plausibility, and previous association with vaccines. Organ systems-based surveys examine systematically any potential side effects that could affect vital organs.



The article summarizes the major vaccine safety monitoring systems, including: the U.S Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the EU’s EudraVigilance System, the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), V-safe, and the Biologics Effectiveness and Safety System (BEST). These systems rely on the AESI approach due to its low cost and simplicity. However, this method is neither sufficiently robust nor sensitive to detect subtle signs of initial endocrine side effects, Dr. Orient writes. “In fact, one can argue that overreliance on this method can guarantee that virtually none of the endocrine complications of COVID-19 vaccine will be detected.”



Induction of autoimmunity is a well-recognized mechanism for vaccine adverse effects. The cause of many endocrine conditions, including diabetes mellitus and thyroid, adrenal, and pituitary diseases, involves autoimmune mechanisms as well. Unsurprisingly, there are published case series and reviews demonstrating association between vaccinations and endocrine disorders, Dr. Orient states. Those phenomena are overlooked by the AESI approach because it lacks needed sensitivity.



“A potential disaster of yet undetected endocrine side effects of the vaccine is likely unfolding surreptitiously,” she concludes, and “clinicians need to have a high index of suspicion for this problem in their patients.”



