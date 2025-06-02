Rhode Island's Duffy & Sweeney Merges with Stevens & Lee

PHILADELPHIA and PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stevens & Lee and Duffy & Sweeney Ltd. have joined forces making Providence, RI-based Duffy & Sweeney Stevens & Lee’s 16th office and gateway to serving clients in New England. In recognition of its 30-year history of providing exceptional service to the business community, the Providence office will be known as Duffy & Sweeney, a division of Stevens & Lee.

“Duffy & Sweeney has an excellent reputation as a top-tier New England transaction and litigation boutique. They are entrepreneurial, have a business-minded approach to the practice of law, and a culture of client service and teamwork that mirrors our own,” said Stevens & Lee President and CEO William P. Thornton, Jr. “This move is part of our strategic growth plan in the New England market. Duffy & Sweeney has a loyal base of middle market and larger clients and together we will offer a broader range of services creating greater value for the companies we serve. We know the success we have established in our core Mid-Atlantic market will be replicated by the leadership at Duffy & Sweeney as we expand to southern New England and beyond.”

A 16-attorney corporate, M&A, litigation and real estate firm, Duffy & Sweeney provides relationship-driven service to middle market and larger companies. The firm represents clients throughout New England, New York and the across the country.

A full-service law firm, Stevens & Lee has more than 200 attorneys and now 16 offices across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Florida and Rhode Island. Stevens & Lee brings service experience in health care, executive compensation and employee benefits, bankruptcy, labor and employment to supplement Duffy & Sweeney’s core services, as well as additional depth in intellectual property and trust and estate matters.

“Our clients and our people are at the heart of every decision we make. For 30 years, Duffy & Sweeney has been a trusted Rhode Island and southern New England institution, and this merger with Stevens & Lee ensures we have the platform, resources and reach to continue to provide exceptional service to our clients for many years to come,” said Duffy & Sweeney Founding Partner and Shareholder Michael F. Sweeney.

“As our practice continues to expand in New England and beyond as a division of Stevens & Lee, we’re pleased to have found a trusted partner who shares our commitment to strategic growth and to sustaining the outstanding culture we have built with our team,” said Robert M. Duffy, Duffy & Sweeney Founding Partner and Shareholder.

Mr. Sweeney and Mr. Duffy will serve as Co-Chairs of Stevens & Lee New England.

ABOUT STEVENS & LEE

Stevens & Lee is a 200-plus lawyer full-service law firm representing clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic, New England and across the country from 16 offices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Delaware and Florida. The firm is the cornerstone of The Stevens & Lee Companies, a platform of affiliated professional service firms that provide a full range of legal, investment banking, financial advisory, insurance risk management, public affairs and government consulting services. For more information about the firm, visit www.stevenslee.com.

ABOUT DUFFY & SWEENEY

For 30 years, Duffy & Sweeney has provided strategic legal counsel and personalized attention to businesses and individuals ranging from start-ups and emerging growth entities to established private and public companies. The firm successfully represents clients in a wide range of legal services spanning business law and litigation, including real estate, land use and construction; fiduciary and trusts; and IP and technology in addition to tax and other services that support our robust transaction and litigation practices.

