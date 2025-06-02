Hyyve and MoveMate Partner to Simplify Real Estate Moves Across Canada

TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyyve, Canada’s first performance-based residential real estate marketplace where top agents bid upfront to earn a home seller’s or buyer’s business, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with MoveMate, Canada’s leading tech-enabled moving services platform. Both proudly Canadian companies, this collaboration brings seamless, on-demand moving support directly into the Hyyve platform- helping users manage every stage of their real estate journey, from listing and buying to moving day.

With MoveMate set to integrate in Q3 2025, Hyyve users will be able to book trusted, competitively priced moving services with ease - whether preparing to list a home, relocating to a new property, or coordinating buyer-side logistics. MoveMate’s commitment to speed, reliability, and transparent pricing aligns perfectly with Hyyve’s mission to give Canadians more control, choice, and confidence in every transaction.

“Partnering with MoveMate strengthens our commitment to delivering a truly integrated, end-to-end residential real estate experience,” said Patrick Armstrong, CEO of Hyyve. “Just as agents compete to earn your business on Hyyve, MoveMate brings a customer-first, tech-driven approach to moving. It’s a natural extension of what we’re building.”

Launching in Toronto in June 2025, Hyyve is reimagining how Canadians choose real estate agents by enabling them to bid upfront with cash incentives, customized marketing plans, and flexible commissions. Unlike traditional agent referrals, Hyyve puts sellers and buyers in control - allowing them to compare proposals, see who’s truly invested in earning their business, and make an informed choice with no obligation to select an agent. Because agents are competing, they put their best foot forward - delivering stronger offers, clearer value, and greater accountability, rather than assuming the business is guaranteed through a referral. The addition of MoveMate expands that innovation beyond agent selection - right into the moving truck.

“Hyyve is a bold and forward-thinking platform in the Canadian proptech space,” said Lucas Francioli, CEO at MoveMate. “We’re excited to partner with them to make moving simpler, smarter, and more transparent for Canadians.”

MoveMate has completed over 35,000 moves across major Canadian cities and maintains a stellar 4.7-star rating on Google - further reinforcing its reputation for trusted service and a user-friendly booking experience. This integration builds on Hyyve’s growing network of Canadian strategic partnerships, including Frank Mortgage (mortgages), Ownright (online legal closings), Bidmii (home renovations), AI HomeDesign (AI-enhanced photos and virtual staging), iCommission (commission advances for real estate agents), and Carson Dunlop (home inspections) - positioning Hyyve as Canada’s most comprehensive residential real estate marketplace, supporting every step of the real estate journey.

To learn more, visit hyyve.ca and movemate.ca.

A video accompanying this release is available at the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6905c5e0-d623-40b0-b59d-0ec1f29b2270



