Port authority expands threat reduction measures for endangered southern resident killer whales off B.C.’s coast

More than 70 marine transportation organizations will slow down or move away from key areas of importance to at-risk whales, including “hot spot” for endangered orcas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority-led Enhancing Cetacean Habitat and Observation (ECHO) Program launched expanded threat reduction measures to reduce the impacts of commercial shipping on at-risk whales such as the southern resident killer whales.

As part of the ECHO Program’s 2025 measures, ship operators from more than 70 marine transportation organizations will slow down or move away from key areas of southern resident killer whale critical habitat from June to approximately November this year.

New this year, the program has expanded its voluntary ship slowdown at Swiftsure Bank to more effectively overlap with a “hot spot” of southern resident killer whale activity identified by Fisheries and Oceans Canada. This expansion is in addition to the program's annual ship slowdown at Haro Strait and Boundary Pass and its route alteration in the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Altogether, the measures will cover a record-high distance of about 86 nautical miles of the Pacific Ocean, and more than 50% of the killer whale critical habitat that overlaps with commercial shipping lanes.



“Swiftsure Bank is an important area where southern resident killer whales hunt, play, and forage together as the highly social marine mammals they are, which is why keeping noise to a minimum in this area is of critical importance to supporting the whales’ recovery,” said Lance Barett-Leonard, senior scientist at the Raincoast Conservation Foundation and founding advisor of the ECHO Program.

In previous years, the ECHO Program’s threat reduction measures have effectively reduced underwater noise from commercial ships––a key threat to at-risk whales––by up to half, and research shows that the slowdowns can also reduce the risk of whale strikes by up to nearly a third and cut air emissions by approximately a quarter.

“Over the last ten years, the ECHO Program has continuously adapted its initiatives to reflect the latest research on where southern resident killer whales are present and how threats from shipping can be mitigated,” said Jennifer Natland, vice president of properties and environment at the port authority. “We hope to continue to demonstrate how collaborative, science-based efforts like these can create quieter oceans for endangered whales.”



Last May, the port authority partnered with the Government of Canada and marine industry partners to extend the Species at Risk Act (Section 11) Conservation Agreement to Support the Recovery of the Southern Resident Killer Whale for another five-year term. As part of the agreement, the partners committed to continue leading and participating in efforts to address shipping impacts such as underwater noise and physical disturbance through voluntary initiatives such as ship slowdowns, route alterations, and research efforts. Transport Canada contributed $3.2 million over two years to support the continued operation of the ECHO Program.

“The Southern Resident killer whale is an iconic species, and its recovery depends on strong, sustained partnerships—with Indigenous communities, industry, and local stakeholders. Through our work with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the ECHO Program, we’re taking coordinated action to reduce underwater vessel noise and create a safer, quieter ocean environment that will support the recovery of this species,” said Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade.



Launched in 2014, the ECHO Program is one of the port authority’s key efforts to enable Canada’s trade through the Port of Vancouver while protecting the environment. The ECHO Program brings together partners and advisors from across the marine transportation industry, government, Indigenous communities, and environmental groups, to plan and implement threat reduction measures for at-risk whales.



“Cruise Lines International Association is a strong supporter of the partnership of the Conservation Agreement and ECHO Program, recognizing the importance of the voluntary initiatives and collaborative measures to protect the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales”, said Donna Spalding, Cruise Lines International Association.

"We’re pleased to continue our strong support for these voluntary slowdowns for the endangered Southern Resident killer whales. The ECHO program is a great example of how diverse interests and co-users of Canada’s waterways can work together and put constructive solutions into place,” said Miako Ushio, Director, Environmental Affairs, Shipping Federation of Canada.

“Our members at the Chamber of Shipping are proud participants in the ECHO Program, demonstrating that commerce and conservation can coexist,” said Bonnie Gee, President of the Chamber of Shipping.

The Enhancing Cetacean Habitat and Observation (ECHO) Program is a first-of-its-kind, regional collaborative program developed and led by the port authority to better understand and reduce the cumulative effects of commercial shipping on at-risk whales along British Columbia’s southern coast, with a focus on endangered southern resident killer whales.



The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the arm's-length federal agency that stewards the lands and waters that make up the Port of Vancouver, alongside the enduring stewardship of First Nations. As a Canada Port Authority, it is accountable to the federal Minister of Transport and operates pursuant to the Canada Marine Act. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s purpose is to enable Canada’s trade through the Port of Vancouver by being reliable and innovative, while protecting the environment. The port authority is structured as a non-share corporation, is financially self-sufficient and does not rely on tax dollars for operations. Revenues come from port terminals and tenants who lease port lands, and from port users who pay various fees such as harbour dues. Profits are reinvested in port operating services and infrastructure.



The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s gateway to diverse markets, enabling trade of approximately $350 billion every year with 170 countries. Located on the southwest coast of British Columbia in Canada, its 29 major deep-water terminals and more than 1,000 tenants move goods and people across five sectors (auto, bulk, breakbulk, container and cruise). The port is made up of approximately 16,000 ha of water, 1,500 ha of land and 350 km of shoreline, extending across Burrard Inlet, Fraser River and Roberts Bank. It borders 16 municipalities and intersects the traditional territories and treaty lands of more than 35 Coast Salish First Nations. The Port of Vancouver is the fourth largest port in North America by tonnage and handles almost as much cargo as Canada’s next five largest ports combined. Port operations sustain more than 132,000 supply chain and related jobs across Canada.

