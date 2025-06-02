Introducing Changent: A Bold New Identity for a National Organization Transforming the Futures of Children and Families

Announcing a new identity and a renewed mission to improve health outcomes through data-driven, multigenerational programs

 | Source: Nurse-Family Partnership Nurse-Family Partnership

DENVER, COLO., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Service Office (NSO) for Nurse-Family Partnership ® and Child First is thrilled to unveil its new name and brand: Changent. This bold new identity reflects our commitment to strengthening systems of care through data-driven programs that create lasting change for children, families and communities.

As Changent, we bring a unified voice and strategy to our mission: championing the health and well-being of children and families by improving health outcomes through data-driven programs. Our new tagline, Programs with Impact. Healthier Futures., underscores this dedication, while our refreshed logo and vibrant visual identity capture the compassion, humanity, and forward-thinking nature of our work.

“Our new name reflects the transformative impact we aim to have on children and families’ lives,” said Charlotte Min-Harris, president & CEO of Changent. “We are committed to closing the gaps in systems of care and forging strong partnerships that ensure all families have the opportunity to thrive, creating lasting change for generations to come.”

What’s Changing—and What’s Not

While the organization’s name and branding have evolved, the core programs it supports remain unchanged. Child First and Nurse-Family Partnership, now programs of Changent, will continue to operate under their trusted names, building on decades of proven impact. The new brand does not alter what the organization does — it strengthens how it communicates its vision for a healthier future for every child and family, and why it matters.

Since the 2020 merger of Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First, the organization has been unified by a shared purpose: to improve health outcomes for children and families nationwide. Changent reflects this purpose with boldness and clarity, positioning the organization as a leader in scaling and supporting data-driven programs.

A Visionary Look for a Visionary Future

The Changent brand is the result of a thoughtful, collaborative process shaped by a broad range of perspectives and careful planning. With input from staff, board members and stakeholders, the organization developed a new identity that communicates the value, distinctiveness and transformative power of its work.

The new logo combines modern, uplifting design elements with a warm, approachable tone. It reflects the organization’s dual focus on data-driven care and compassionate partnership with children, caregivers and communities.

Join Us in Celebrating Changent

We invite you to be part of this exciting milestone:

  • Watch our launch video and see our vision come to life.
  • Explore our new website, which unites resources for Child First and Nurse-Family Partnership under one digital home.
  • Support Changent as we continue working to make health care more accessible and impactful for families

Together, we will build a healthier future!

