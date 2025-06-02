New York City, NY, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025, cryptocurrencies are playing an increasingly important role in the payment field. Recently, the X Payments feature will soon begin limited testing, triggering a sharp surge in Dogecoin’s price. This crypto payment revolution is placing PFM CRYPTO’s Dogecoin cloud mining services in the spotlight. According to platform data, inquiries into Dogecoin cloud mining contracts surged by 40% following the announcement.





Payment Revolution Activates Dogecoin Mining Demand

As X Payments gradually secures money transmitter licenses in 41 U.S. states (with New York’s BitLicense still pending), the CEO of PFM CRYPTO stated:





"The implementation of payment use cases will significantly enhance DOGE’s real-world value. Traditional mining is challenged by hardware upgrades and regulatory pressure, while cloud mining enables users to receive pure tokens daily without exposure to secondary market volatility — making it the optimal path for retail users to participate in ecosystem growth."





PFM CRYPTO’s Dogecoin Cloud Mining Offers Three Strategic Advantages





Instant Access to Market Trends

If X Payments successfully integrates cryptocurrency, the payment demands of its 5.5 million users will ignite massive on-chain Dogecoin activity. PFM CRYPTO’s cloud mining requires no mining rig configuration or wait time. Users can register and start mining immediately, with no need for technical expertise or expensive hardware.





Hedge Against Dogecoin Price Volatility

As the market reacts dramatically to the X Payments Beta launch, PFM CRYPTO’s AI-powered cloud mining system offers multi-currency profit optimization. It automatically switches to high-potential coins, effectively minimizing risks associated with Dogecoin market fluctuations.





Smart Earnings and Real-Time Settlement

PFM CRYPTO utilizes a proprietary earnings calculation engine that monitors Dogecoin hash rate and price movements in real time. It automatically adjusts income allocation strategies, settles earnings daily, and charges no hidden fees.









To Prepare for the Expected Demand Surge, PFM CRYPTO Has Upgraded Its Dogecoin Mining Services:

1、Launched a $10 new user welcome bonus , available upon registration;

2、Provides 24/7 human customer support to ensure seamless global user connectivity;

3、Introduced 1-day, 2-day, and 5-day short-term cloud mining contracts, ideal for trial investments and rapid arbitrage.





