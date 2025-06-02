Inperium Announces its Affiliation with RHD to Expand its Human Services Networks

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Inperium, Inc., one of the country’s fastest growing nonprofit human services networks, officially announces its affiliation with Resources for Human Development (RHD), a multi-state provider of behavioral health and social support services. The affiliation marks a significant milestone in the nonprofit sector, combining the strengths of both organizations and forming a network that spans 20 states and, according to the company, is expected to generate in excess of $800 million in annual revenue.

Under the new partnership, Inperium will integrate RHD into its national platform, investing in operational upgrades while preserving RHD’s mission and local impact. The collaboration comes after a year-long turnaround effort led by Inperium through a Transitional Services Agreement, during which RHD’s financial health was stabilized and operational inefficiencies were addressed.

“Too often, nonprofits expand beyond their core geography without the systems or infrastructure needed to scale sustainability,” said Ryan D. Smith, Executive Chairman and CEO of Inperium. “RHD had strong roots and mission alignment, but like many others, they experienced the compounding effects of overexpansion, delayed tech upgrades, and rising operational costs; challenges that were intensified by COVID-19. We stepped in to provide bridge financing and implement structural reforms that would create long-term sustainability.”

Through its integration plan, Inperium executed a series of cost-saving measures, including the migration of RHD’s health records and IT systems to Inperium’s secure network, the consolidation of HR and accounting systems under a renowned multinational computer technology company, and the centralization of insurance and procurement services. These changes created operational efficiencies and significantly reduced overhead, allowing RHD to continue its mission without disruption.

Inperium’s model, what Jay Deppeler, Chair RHD Board, describes as ‘professionalizing without compromising’, aims to support nonprofits in distress by providing the infrastructure, tools, and capital to thrive, without altering their core identity or community presence. “Their approach involves strengthening local culture,” said Deppeler. “They bring the behind-the-scenes support and financial discipline so these organizations can focus on what they do best: serving people.”

While Inperium’s network includes nearly forty organizations across the United States, Smith shares that the company is intentionally keeping its focus domestic for now, despite interest in international expansion. “We have the tools and capacity to evaluate thousands of nonprofits using real-time data,” said Smith, referencing Inperium’s proprietary AI-driven assessment platform. “But we’re focused on supporting U.S.-based partners, especially those that are struggling and in need of strategic, values-aligned solutions.”

Deppeler concluded: “Combining the RHD and Inperium service networks will enhance the continuum of care for the people we support. I commend and thank the RHD Board for the enormous energy and determination it invested to lead this transformational undertaking to a successful conclusion.”

This affiliation, one of four deals completed by Inperium in the first half of Fiscal Year 2025, is part of the organization’s broader strategy to surpass a billion dollars in annualized revenue by 2026. As Smith noted, “The nonprofit sector is facing unprecedented headwinds. The organizations that survive and thrive will be those willing to adapt and innovate without losing sight of their mission. That’s what we’re here to do.”





