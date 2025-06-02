LENSAR Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ORLANDO, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or the “Company”) today announced that a majority of the independent members of LENSAR’s board of directors granted 10 newly-hired non-executive employees an aggregate of 3,090 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The RSUs were granted as of June 2, 2025, as inducement for each such employee commencing employment with the Company. The RSUs were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Company’s common stock. The RSUs vest in four substantially equal installments on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the new employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of LENSAR’s 2024 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and a restricted stock unit agreement covering the grant.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of astigmatism as an integral aspect of the procedure. LENSAR has developed its ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser System™ as a compact, highly ergonomic system utilizing an extremely fast dual-modality laser and integrating AI into proprietary imaging and software. ALLY is designed to transform premium cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR’s advanced robotic technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in a sterile operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reduced overhead. ALLY includes LENSAR’s proprietary Streamline® software technology, designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.