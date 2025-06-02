Gulf Island to Participate in the Investor Summit Virtual Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) (“Gulf Island” or the “Company”), a leading steel fabricator and service provider to the industrial and energy sectors, today announced that it will participate in the Q2 Investor Summit Virtual Conference, taking place on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

In conjunction with the event, Gulf Island’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Heo, will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit: https://investorsummitgroup.com/, or contact Johnna-Mae Yodico at johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com.

ABOUT GULF ISLAND

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and modules and provider of specialty services, including project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, civil construction and cleaning and environmental services to the industrial and energy sectors. The Company’s customers include U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial and power operators; and EPC companies. The Company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and its primary operating facilities are located in Houma, Louisiana.

