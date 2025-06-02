Constellation Brands Closes Wine Transaction with The Wine Group to Focus on a Portfolio of Exclusively Higher-Growth, Higher-Margin Brands

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it has closed its previously announced transaction with The Wine Group to divest 1 primarily mainstream wine brands and associated inventory, facilities, and vineyards from its wine portfolio. Brands divested to The Wine Group include Woodbridge, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi Private Selection, Cook’s, SIMI, and J. Rogét sparkling wine.

Constellation’s retained wine portfolio consists of a collection of highly regarded wines from top regions around the world, predominantly priced $15 and above. This includes iconic Napa Valley brands Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, Double Diamond, To Kalon Vineyard Company, Mount Veeder Winery, and The Prisoner Wine Company; the My Favorite Neighbor family of wine brands from Paso Robles; Kim Crawford from New Zealand—producer of the #1 Sauvignon Blanc in the U.S. 2 ; acclaimed Tuscan producer Ruffino Estates and Ruffino Prosecco; sought-after gems like Sea Smoke from Santa Barbara’s Santa Rita Hills AVA, Lingua Franca from Oregon’s Willamette Valley, and more. This outstanding collection is complemented by Constellation’s award-winning craft spirits portfolio including High West whiskey, Nelson’s Green Brier whiskey, Mi CAMPO tequila, and Casa Noble tequila.

“We are pleased to have completed this transaction and look forward to executing against our repositioned portfolio, focused exclusively on the higher-end that more closely aligns to consumer-led premiumization trends which we believe will enable us to help deliver improved performance within this segment of our business over time,” said Bill Newlands, President and CEO, Constellation Brands. “We appreciate the dedication of our internal teams, and the support and collaboration from The Wine Group and our business partners to help us close this transaction and seek to ensure as smooth a transition as possible.”

Following the completion of the transaction, Constellation’s fiscal year 2026 outlook and its outlook for fiscal year 2027 and fiscal year 2028 provided on April 9, 2025 remain unchanged.

1 We sold and, in certain instances, exclusively licensed the trademarks of a portion of our wine and spirits business, primarily centered around our mainstream wine brands and associated inventory, wineries, vineyards, offices, and facilities

2 #1 in dollar sales, Circana, total U.S. Multi-Outlet + Convenience, 52 weeks ended May 18, 2025

