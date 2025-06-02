SunnyMining Gains Institutional Interest as Cloud Mining Sees Accelerated Adoption

Boston, Massachusetts, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunnyMining's latest report shows that as the popularity of cryptocurrencies continues to rise, an increasing number of users from platforms like Coinbase and Kraken are turning to cloud mining. Compared to directly buying and selling tokens, cloud mining eliminates the need for complex mining rig setup and high upfront costs, simplifying the investment process and providing stable returns.

UK FCA officially certified platform: https://sunnymining.com

What is Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining lets you participate in cryptocurrency mining without purchasing or maintaining mining rigs by renting hashing power from remote data centers. Platform centrally manages equipment, optimizes hash power allocation, and provides 24/7 operation and maintenance, automatically crediting mining rewards to users’ accounts.

SunnyMining's one-click contract does not require mining machines or technical knowledge, allowing everyone to easily enter the field of crypto mining and enjoy stable passive income.

Among the many cloud mining platforms, one of them is the most eye-catching - Sunny Mining

The platform has obtained the UK FCA license and provides users with efficient, environmentally friendly and stable returns with AI computing power scheduling and green energy deployment. Whether it is a novice or a user pursuing DeFi diversification, SunnyMining can meet their needs and help them achieve steady value-added in a volatile market.

How to convert existing assets into sustainable value-added income

There are many ways to achieve passive value growth, and cloud mining is the most efficient and fast. By choosing Sunny Mining cloud mining, Sunny Mining uses AI computing power allocation and green energy to automatically run your crypto assets 24/7 and generate income. No technology or high investment is required, and assets can continue to appreciate in value.

Innovative solutions, three steps to unlock profit potential:

1. Register and receive rewards

Simply register with your email in one click to receive a $15 bonus (only 763 spots left).

2. Choose the right contract

Sunnymining offers a variety of contracts. You can choose the most suitable contract according to your needs:

The following chart illustrates the potential rewards you can achieve:





Step 3: Start automatic mining and get daily returns

The system runs automatically and the income is settled daily. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to expand your profits.

Why SunnyMining is the Best Passive Income Platform in 2025

Low threshold to start: Only $100 is required to participate in cloud mining, and new users can also receive a $15 reward, allowing you to experience passive income with zero threshold.

High and scalable returns: Taking a $8,100 contract as an example, you can get a net profit of about $3,220 at the end of the cycle; the income can be reinvested to accelerate wealth growth.

24/7 automated mining: AI computing power scheduling monitors the market and energy costs throughout the process, running 24 hours a day without technical operation and maintenance, making the benefits truly sustainable.

Green energy advantage: There are more than 100 green computing nodes in the world, and 15 more nodes will be added in 2025, which will reduce costs, improve efficiency and ensure more stable returns.

Flexible multi-currency configuration: Supports mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, USDT, etc., free combination of investments, risk diversification, and more stable returns.

A New Option for Passive Value Growth: Set Sail with SunnyMining in One Click

Unlike most speculative investments that rely on price fluctuations, SunnyMining is committed to providing stable returns. With over 9 million registered users worldwide and 35,000 bitcoins in reserve, SunnyMining provides users with a secure and automated mining experience.

SunnyMining stands out in the industry with its transparent, scalable and easy-to-use services. As the crypto market ushers in a new round of bull market, cloud mining is becoming an ideal way to accumulate wealth with low risk and high returns. Join SunnyMining now and start your passive value-added journey!

Official website: https://sunnymining.com

Mail: info@sunnymining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.