LGI Homes celebrates National Homeownership Month

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) proudly joins the nation in celebrating National Homeownership Month. This month, LGI Homes honors the value of owning a home and the opportunities it creates for individuals and families across the country.

Since 2003, LGI Homes has been committed to making the dream of homeownership a reality by providing affordable, quality-built homes in premier locations. With over 75,000 families moved-in across the country, LGI Homes continues to deliver on its mission to open doors to a better life.

“At LGI Homes, we believe homeownership is the foundation for building a better future,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “During National Homeownership Month, we’re proud to celebrate the thousands of families we’ve helped achieve the dream of owning a home, and we remain committed to making that dream a reality for many more across the country.”

In 2024 alone, LGI Homes welcomed 6,131 new families into communities built with care and a focus on long-term value. Through a simplified buying process, flexible financing options, and move-in-ready homes, LGI continues to remove barriers and create opportunities for first-time buyers, growing families, and those looking for a fresh start.

To celebrate National Homeownership Month, LGI Homes is also sharing real homeowner stories across its social media platforms and encouraging individuals to take the first step toward homeownership.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

