Scripps Cancer Center Hosts Free Classes and Support Groups Throughout June

San Diego, CA, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Cancer Survivors Day was officially observed on June 1, but Scripps Cancer Center will extend the celebration all month long with a variety of free classes and support groups. The following events are available to cancer survivors, cancer patients, their families and caregivers. More information on each event is available by calling 1-800-SCRIPPS, or visiting scripps.org/cancersurvivors. Advance registration is required.

Classes and Webinars:

Lymphedema Awareness Education Class - June 11, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Led by physical therapists with an advanced certification in lymphedema, this class covers the function of the lymphatic system, signs and symptoms of lymphedema and treatment options. The instructor will also provide tips for managing side effects, preventing infection and strengthening range of motion. Family members, support or caregivers are invited to attend. Location is the Dunn Breast Care Center, 9850 Genesee Ave., Ste. 170, La Jolla, Calif., 92037. Parking is $5.

Nutrition and Fitness During Cancer Treatment - Virtual, June 17, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Learn about food flexibility for optimal nutrition prior to and during cancer treatment, as well as signs and symptoms related to treatment. Attendees will learn about optimal hydration and nutrition, including the importance of adequate protein and calories.

Restorative Yoga and Sound Therapy for Cancer Patients & Caregivers – June 21, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Utilizing a combination of music and body movements, this class provides a 60-minute restorative yoga and sound therapy experience that focuses on relaxation and rejuvenation. Participants can choose to rest comfortably, or gently move through simple stretches while receiving the healing benefits of sound from a variety of instruments: singing bowls, chimes, drums and gongs. Cushioned mats and bolster cushions are available for use. Yoga blanket or light covering recommended. Location is Scripps Encinitas Rehabilitation Services, Encinitas, Calif., 92024.

Healthy Bones Exercise Class - Multiple dates and locations

This class includes exercises that target the body’s larger muscle groups to improve strength, balance and flexibility. Minimize bone loss and promote bone health by utilizing weights, bands and yoga postures. The program is designed to build stronger bones, improve balance and promote functional strength and fitness. Click on the class title above for specific dates and locations.

Support Groups:

Stage IV breast cancer support group - June 4, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

This support group meets virtually or by phone. Contact to join: 760-492-5899 or vestevich.jeanne@scrippshealth.org.

Stages 0-III breast cancer support group - June 11, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

This support group meets virtually or by phone. Contact to join: 760-492-5899 or vestevich.jeanne@scrippshealth.org.

Head and neck cancer support group - June 12, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

This support group meets virtually or by phone. Participants include those diagnosed with hypopharyngeal, laryngeal, lip, mouth, nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, salivary gland, throat and metastatic squamous neck cancer with occult primary. Contact to join: 858-626-5059.

Gynecologic cancer support group - June 18, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

This support group meets virtually or by phone. Contact to join: 760-492-5899 or vestevich.jeanne@scrippshealth.org.

Men’s cancer support group - June 18, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

This support group meets virtually or by phone. Contact to join: 858-280-5652 or fong.senchi@scrippshealth.org.