Extendicare Acquires Nine Long-Term Care Homes from Revera

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare”) (TSX: EXE.TO) announced today that, effective June 1, 2025, it has completed the previously announced transaction with Revera Inc. and certain of its affiliates to acquire nine “Class C” long-term care homes (the “Acquired Homes”) located in Ontario and Manitoba and one parcel of vacant land located in Ontario (the “Transaction”).

The consideration for the Transaction was approximately $60.3 million, comprised of $40.2 million in cash and the assumption of certain liabilities of $20.1 million, including government funding reimbursement obligations and committed capital maintenance project obligations, excluding transaction costs. The purchase price was funded from cash on hand.

The Acquired Homes are set out in the table below.

Name Address LTC Beds(1) Retirement

Beds Blenheim Community Village Blenheim, ON 57 30 Brierwood Gardens Brantford, ON 67 71 Riverbend Place Cambridge, ON 39 92 Summit Place Owen Sound, ON 99 77 Telfer Place Paris, ON 35 180 Village on the Ridge Ridgetown, ON 30 65 Trillium Court Kincardine, ON 34 59 Carlingview Manor(2) Ottawa, ON 250 – Poseidon Winnipeg, MB 211 – Total beds 822 574

(1) LTC beds excludes 133 third and fourth ward-style beds that have been taken out of service per regulatory requirements that are eligible to be reinstated upon redevelopment.

(2) Carlingview Manor is in the process of being redeveloped into a new 320-bed LTC home that is owned by the joint venture between Extendicare and Axium.

About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care to meet the needs of a growing seniors’ population, inspired by our mission to provide people with the care they need, wherever they call home. We operate a network of 99 long-term care homes (59 owned, 40 under management contracts), deliver approximately 11.2 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 148,200 beds across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs approximately 26,500 qualified, highly trained and dedicated team members who are passionate about providing high-quality care and services to help people live better.

