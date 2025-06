Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Compass Diversified, Digimarc, Elevance Health, and Iovance and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI), Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC), Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV), and Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Class Period: May 1, 2024 - May 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 8, 2025

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's subsidiary, Lugano Holdings, Inc., maintained unrecorded financing arrangements and irregularities in its sales, cost of sales, inventory, and accounts receivable; (2) the irregularities and undisclosed details in Lugano Holdings, Inc.'s financial statements rendered the financial statements of the Company as a whole unreliable, and would require restatement; (3) the Company failed to maintain adequate internal controls related to its financial statements; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Compass Diversified class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CODI

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Class Period: May 3, 2024 - February 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 7, 2025

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. A large commercial partner of Digimarc would not renew its contract on the same terms. As a result, the Company would renegotiate the large commercial contract. Based on this renegotiation, the Company’s subscription revenue and annual recurring revenue would be adversely affected. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Digimarc, investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Digimarc class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DMRC

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Class Period: April 18, 2024, and October 16, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2025

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, with the Medicaid redetermination process nearly complete, defendants represented to investors that they were closely monitoring cost trends associated with the redetermination process and that the premium rates Elevance was negotiating with states were sufficient to address the risk and cost profiles of those patients staying on Medicaid programs. While defendants acknowledged that Medicaid expenses were rising, they repeatedly assured investors that this was adequately reflected in Elevance’s guidance for the year. These representations were materially false or misleading. In truth, the redeterminations were causing the acuity and utilization of Elevance’s Medicaid members to rise significantly, as the members being removed from Medicaid programs were, on average, healthier than those who remained eligible for the programs. This shift was occurring to a degree that was not reflected in Elevance’s rate negotiations with the states or in its financial guidance for 2024. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Elevance class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ELV

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Class Period: May 9, 2024 - May 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2025

According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Iovance's growth potential; notably, that it was not equipped to generate and drive demand or was otherwise ill equipped to capitalize upon the purported existing demand for its treatments through its network of approved treatment centers.

On July 25, 2024, Iovance announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on 1) "the iCTC completed annual scheduled maintenance in December" and "capacity was reduced by more than half for about 1 month," 2) "[l]ower Proleukin sales" than the company expected, and 3) "the variable pace at which ATCs began treatment patients."

Following this news, the price of Iovance's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $3.17 per share on May 8, 2025, Iovance's stock price fell to $1.75 per share on May 9, 2025, a decline of about 44.795% in the span of just a single day.

For more information on the Iovance class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/IOVA

