Viridien sets new seismic data acquisition standard with launch of Sercel Accel – the world’s first onshore drop node solution

Paris, France – June 3, 2025

Viridien has launched the Sercel Accel – the industry’s first onshore drop node solution – which will revolutionize land seismic data acquisition.

Unveiled at the EAGE Annual Conference and Exhibition in Toulouse, France, Accel is designed to overcome the challenges of today’s complex, high-density seismic operations by accelerating survey deployment, increasing operational efficiency gains and consistently delivering the highest quality data.

Accel sets a new standard for onshore seismic data acquisition by eliminating the need for nodes to be buried or planted in the field and thereby drastically reducing deployment time and labor requirements. With its unique droppable design, compact size, and integrated smart portable deployment system, Accel streamlines logistics, improves in-field agility and helps to reduce operational costs by up to -30% and significantly lower HSE risk.

At its core, Accel is powered by the industry-leading Sercel QuietSeis® MEMS sensor, a long-standing benchmark of total data integrity. Built-in, field-proven Sercel Pathfinder QC technology also provides near real-time quality control status monitoring and ensures reliable node retrieval.

Accel also brings a new level of flexibility to land seismic data acquisition with the introduction of modular Accel Solution Packs which combine nodes, software and services. These are designed to meet wide-ranging survey needs, from initial exploration to large-scale mega-crews. With this approach, customers can tailor and scale their required Accel Solution Packs based on project duration, complexity and strategic goals, bringing unmatched agility to their field operations.

Jerome Denigot, Head of Sensing & Monitoring, Viridien, said: “For many decades, our high-end Sercel geophysical solutions have led the industry, ensuring acquisition of the highest-quality seismic data. With the launch of Accel, we have drawn on our expertise to take a bold leap forward - revolutionizing how data is captured, managed, and ultimately trusted by our customers for its total integrity and accuracy. Thanks to its seamless integration with our other acquisition systems, our Accel drop node solution enhances both crew productivity and safety. Scalable and supported by our flexible Accel Solution Packs, including software and services, it heralds the start of a new era in fast, high-resolution land seismic acquisition - accelerating projects of any size.”

