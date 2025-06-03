

RIBER receives an order in Asia for an MBE 412 research system

Bezons (France), June 3, 2025 – 8:00am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader in Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry, announces the sale of an MBE 412 research system to a leading Asian university institute.

This acquisition is part of the development of advanced research on laser sources emitting at 1650 nm, used for methane detection. The system will be dedicated to the study of GaAs- and InP-based materials, with the objective of exploring new growth processes to optimize strained heterogeneous and multilayer structures, thereby improving the performance of optoelectronic devices in critical applications.

A compact and versatile platform, the MBE 412 stands out for its high flexibility in growth protocols. It enables the implementation of complex processes thanks to its compatibility with a wide range of effusion cells, while ensuring excellent deposition uniformity and stability.

This new order highlights the growing interest among research institutes in MBE technologies for the development of specialized lasers and innovative nanoscale materials.

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductors that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing.

