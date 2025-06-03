AI data-fabric Treefera secures $30 million in Series B funding to accelerate global expansion and meet demand for supply chain transparency  

LONDON, UK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treefera, the leading AI-enabled data fabric for supply chain resilience, today announced that it has raised $30 million in Series B funding to drive product development and expansion across North America, APAC and Europe. Led by Notion Capital with follow-on from Albion VC, Triple Point and Twin Path Ventures – and Endeit Capital joining the round imminently – this funding comes less than a year after Treefera’s Series A and reflects strong investor confidence in its strategy to transform first-mile visibility across global supply chains.

As environmental volatility and regulatory pressures accelerate, the first-mile – where commodities and ingredients are sourced – has become a critical point of exposure for global supply chains. Over 60% of supply chain risks and costs originate in these places, yet they are often the least transparent and least understood. Treefera’s data fabric brings visibility to this first-mile – synthesizing high-resolution satellite imagery, adaptive AI, and financial-grade risk modeling to transform fragmented, hard-to-access data into real-time, actionable intelligence.



“Our world runs on nature-based commodities, yet information on the physical source of these assets remains largely invisible to the systems that depend on them,” said Jonathan Horn, Founder and CEO of Treefera. “Data informs the flow of capital, and at Treefera we equip enterprises with the clarity to strengthen supply chain resilience, secure future revenue, and scale the upside of regenerative practices. With defensible real-time insights on commodities, ingredients and carbon from the first-mile, businesses can not only have clearer sightlines into sourcing, but mitigate risk and ensure compliance. This backing led by Notion Capital enables us to accelerate our mission globally for the benefit of business and planet.”



The new funding will support Treefera as it deepens its AI-driven capabilities and data offerings, while broadening expansion into North America, APAC and Europe. Planned developments include real-time commodity tracking, enhanced geospatial analytics, and regulatory compliance automation –reinforcing the platform’s value for enterprises seeking more predictable revenue streams amid growing environmental, regulatory, and supply chain volatility.

"Treefera’s team has built a category-defining platform at the intersection of AI, data, and supply chain transparency," said Patrick Norris, General Partner at Notion Capital. "In less than a year, Treefera has established itself as the trusted partner for enterprises navigating supply chain risks and carbon obligations. We are thrilled to be leading this round and support their vision to make resilient, decarbonised supply chains the global standard, underpinned by an approach that champions efficiency without compromise."



“What makes Treefera exceptional is their ability to translate massive supply chain datasets into actionable climate insights. Their unique methodology aligns strongly with our investment focus on climate tech, and we're proud to partner with them in their mission to provide enterprises with AI-powered supply chain transparency and decarbonization solutions,” said Sara Resvik, Partner at Endeit Capital.

Treefera’s technology has already supported enterprises across energy, pharmaceutical, insurance, agriculture, and forestry industries, as well as global professional services. The platform provides customers unmatched visibility into the origin, flow, and health of critical commodities, enabling faster project validation and improved supply chain integrity.

Treefera’s commitment to efficient AI computing infrastructure remains a key differentiator. The company is pioneering a powerful, efficient, and forward-thinking AI ecosystem that leverages decentralised networks and opportunistic computing to lower costs and environmental impact while delivering industry-leading results.

Since raising $12 million in its Series A raise and $2.2 million in pre-seed funding, Treefera has grown significantly demonstrating market leadership. The latest capital raise will drive go-to-market acceleration and deepen its first-mile insights, risk and compliance capabilities.

Notes to editors

About Treefera

Treefera is an AI-enabled data fabric transforming first-mile supply chain visibility. By analyzing both spatial and temporal data in near real time, Treefera delivers sourcing, risk, and compliance insights with unmatched speed and precision. Our proprietary platform synthesizes complex datasets into defensible, plot-level insights – mitigating operational and environmental risks, improving efficiency, and strengthening continuity across complex global supply chains.

Unlike traditional systems, Treefera’s adaptive AI identifies what’s actionable and material – reducing noise, minimizing compute, and maximizing competitive advantage. The result: supply chains that are more resilient, more regenerative, and better equipped to thrive in a changing world.

Founded in 2022, Treefera serves enterprises globally across North America, APAC, Latin America, Europe and UK.

Learn more at treefera.com.

About Notion

Notion Capital is Europe’s leading early-stage business software investor, with more than $1bn assets under management and with more than 100 investments to date. We’re a team of former entrepreneurs and operators, aiming to be the investors we wish that we’d had. The Notion portfolio includes currencycloud (acquired by Visa) GoCardless, Mews, Paddle, Quantum Systems and YuLife.

About Endeit

Founded in 2006, Endeit Capital empowers Europe's most promising tech companies through growth-stage investments. With offices in the Netherlands, Germany, and Sweden, the firm invests its €300M+ fund in forward-thinking companies across Climate tech, Fintech, Future of Work, Sales Enablement, and Supply Chain & Procurement sectors, with a focus on businesses that leverage AI to solve industry-specific challenges.