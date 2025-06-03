Kamari Pharma Announces Closing of $23 Million Financing to Advance its First-In-Class Oral TRPV3 Inhibitor for Rare Genetic Skin Diseases

Financing co-led by new investor BRM Group and existing investor Pontifax

Lead program KM023 is a first-in-class oral TRPV3 inhibitor entering clinical development for the treatment of three rare genetic skin diseases; Olmsted syndrome, severe keratoderma and ichthyosis

Company plans to commence and report top-line results from a Phase 1b clinical trial of KM023 for the treatment of Olmstead syndrome by year-end 2025

NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamari Pharma, a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company developing first and best-in-class treatments for rare and severe genetic skin diseases, today announced the closing of a $23 million Series A financing. The round was co-led by new investor BRM Group and existing investor Pontifax with participation from additional investors.

Proceeds will be used to advance Kamari's lead program KM023, a first-in-class oral TRPV3 inhibitor, into clinical development for the treatment of three rare genetic skin diseases, Olmstead syndrome, severe keratoderma and ichthyosis. The Company plans to initiate proof-of-concept clinical trials for each of these indications. The Olmstead syndrome study will commence first, in the second half of 2025, with top-line results anticipated by year-end.

David Aviezer, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Kamari Pharma, said: "The backing of BRM and Pontifax is a testament to the potential of our oral TRPV3 inhibitor to become a first- and best-in-class treatment for several rare genetic skin diseases. Coupled with strong preclinical data, this investment allows us to accelerate the development of KM023 and generate data in Olmstead syndrome patients by the end of the year."

Alon Maor, Partner at BRM Group, commented: "Kamari's approach of inhibiting TRPV3, a key regulator in skin disease, differentiates the Company in the rare dermatology space. We are looking forward to working alongside Kamari's experienced board of directors and team, leveraging their extensive track record in rare disease drug development to bring novel, safe and effective treatments to patients."

Ran Nussbaum, Managing Partner at Pontifax, added: "Pontifax was the founder and first investor in Kamari, and we remain very excited by the Company's great science and significant progress. We are proud to close this financing round alongside another blue-chip investor, BRM Group and are confident that Kamari, led by a highly experienced drug development team, will play a crucial role in dramatically improving the lives of people with rare genetic skin diseases that are driven by the TRPV3 pathway."

About Kamari Pharma

Kamari Pharma is a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company developing first and best in class treatments for rare and severe genetic skin diseases. Kamari’s lead molecule KM023 is a novel, highly specific and selective oral TRPV3 inhibitor that is initially being developed for the treatment of Olmstead syndrome and severe keratodermas. Kamari’s topical drug KM001 has demonstrated promising clinical data in a phase 1b study in keratoderma patients. Kamari’s management team is comprised of industry leaders highly experienced in drug discovery, dermatological pharmaceutical development and rare disease drug development.

